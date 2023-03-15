Marquee Stylists Interpret Valentino Spring Collection for In-store Displays

MILAN — Stylists have become full-fledged fashion stars themselves, followed as much for their work in dressing celebrities on the red carpet as for their personal style.

Zendaya’s and Hunter Schafer’s marquee image-maker Law Roach, as well as Anna Dello Russo and Lorenzo Posocco, the man behind Dua Lipa’s daring fashion choices, are just a few of the fashion professionals conscripted by Valentino to reinterpret the spring 2023 collection called “Unboxing Valentino.”

Channeling their own taste and aesthetics each of the nine stylists will offer their own take on the collection, including for the season’s defining V logo-bearing pattern named Toile Iconographe that adorned ready-to-wear and accessories in the lineup presented by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli last October.

Their work will be displayed as a window installation at eight Valentino flagship stores around the world and its e-commerce destination. The project also encompasses in-store activations and styling sessions happening across several boutiques globally.

The brand has linked with GameOn Technology to leverage AI and enable customers from around the world to experience the project remotely.

Roach (who on Tuesday posted a cryptic message on his Instagram that seemed to imply he had retired) revisited the New York boutique’s windows, decking them in the brand’s signature red nuance, nodding to a spring 1992 campaign by Steven Meisel, and showcasing a Toile Iconographe-bearing vintage car. Meanwhile, Anna Dello Russo delved deep into the collection’s accessories offering by stuffing the Dubai store’s windows with feathered handbags, gloves and leather goods.

For its London store, the brand tapped Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the stylist behind Salma Hayek Pinault’s bedazzled look at the recent Oscar ceremony, who decided to spotlight look 73 of Valentino’s spring collection — a miniskirt, see-through shirt and tights ensemble covered in 3D yellow flowers — against projections of colorful flowers on the wall. Clement Lomellini, stylist to Carla Bruni and “Emily in Paris” stars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Camille Razat, covered the Paris windows in paper, torn to reveal mannequins wearing black gowns with cut outs and see-through details.

Mix Wei in Shanghai honored traditional Chinese paintings having scrolls hanging from the ceiling decked in the V logo pattern to contrast with outfits done in solid and saturated primary nuances. In Seoul, Geum Nam Hwang also referenced local culture with life-size Soma cubes serving as displays for Valentino Garavani accessories, while Masataka Hattori channeled an earthy vibe for his Tokyo store’s takeover.

The Valentino Shanghai store’s windows reinterpreted by stylist Mix Wei. Courtesy of Valentino

The ninth display, conceived by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, is dedicated to the brand’s online shopping destination, with digital mannequins suspended on elevated platforms, against a red backdrop.

Taking the customization aspect of the project further, Valentino asked stylists to create dedicated playlists on Spotify to be played inside the stores and made available on the streaming platform’s brand page.