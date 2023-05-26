×
Valentino Escape 2023 Capsule Collection to Hit the Road With Worldwide Activations

Exclusive events will be hosted across the Amalfi Coast, Saint-Tropez, Mykonos, Dubai and the Hamptons.

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino

MILAN — After revealing the return to the Milan schedule for its men’s show next month and plans to present its fall 2023 couture collection at Château de Chantilly, Valentino reiterated its traveling spirit by unveiling a series of worldwide activations dedicated to its new capsule collection.

In sync with previous drops, the Valentino Escape 2023 collection will land in resort destinations globally, celebrating the wardrobe staples that reinterpret the archival prints of the fashion house. In particular, this year the brand focused on its Animalier, Panther and Loop patterns to elevate vacation looks, such as billowing caftans, flowy dresses, swimwear and accessories. 

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino

For example, an immersive experience will be offered to guests in Ravello, on the Amalfi Coast, who will be invited for a stay at the cliffside luxury hotel Palazzo Avino. From June 9, all hotel guests will be able to discover the capsule collection via a dedicated pop-up, while the Roman brand will take over the location’s beach club for a customization.

Valentino will also plan an arty escape at Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj’s atelier in Pietrasanta for guests in Forte Dei Marmi, and an exploration of contemporary art through an exclusive villa dinner and sculpture park tour for those in Saint-Tropez. A tour of Mykonos will be planned in Greece while, beyond Europe, the brand will roll out exclusive experiences at Dubai’s Atlantis The Royal Hotel and on the shores of the Hamptons. 

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino

In addition to its global happenings, the company will tie up with partners such as G&B in Menorca, Saks Fifth Avenue in selected locations in the U.S. — including Beverly Hills — as well as Beymen in Bodrum and Marassi.

These players will add to a selection of Valentino stores and the brand’s e-commerce site in carrying the collection, which hinges on patterns dating back more than 50 years.

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino

Splashed over sheer cover-ups, bathing suits and Valentino Garavani VLogo Signature heels and flats, the Valentino Animalier print was first presented in 1967 and is best known for appearing in an advertising campaign fronted by Linda Evangelista and photographed by Steven Meisel in the ‘80s. 

The Panther motif was introduced in a couture dress hailing from the brand’s fall 1967 collection as well as featured in imagery featuring legendary model Veruschka and lensed by Franco Rubartelli. In this year’s capsule collection, the print stands out on sequin-embroidered tops and chic off-the-shoulder dresses, in addition to bucket bags, scarves and beach towels. 

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino

Inspired by the 1971 Viva Valentino advertising campaign pattern, the Valentino Loop graphic restates the brand’s name in a multicolor font on crop tops, shorts, frocks and clutches instead.

Further building on the accessories category, the fashion house also included studded laced-up sandals and bold cat-eye sunglasses realized by Akoni.

Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection.
Valentino Escape 2023 capsule collection. Marie Schuller/Courtesy of Valentino
