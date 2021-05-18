MILAN — Valentino is redesigning its positioning and going fur-free starting in 2022.

At the same time, the Rome-based couture house said Tuesday evening it plans to focus on its signature line and to terminate its younger Red Valentino collection starting in 2024.

“Maison de Couture for us means creativity, uniqueness, intimacy and an inclusive mind-set,” said chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini. “The fur-free stance is perfectly in-line with the values of our company. We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections.”

The Milan-based Valentino Polar fur company, which has been fully owned by Valentino since 2018, will cease production at the end of 2021. The latest collection to include fur will be the fall 2021-22 season.

“The aesthetic vision of our creative director — combined with the artisanal spirit and excellence of the workmanship — harmonizes perfectly with new technologies and future objectives,” continued Venturini speaking of Pierpaolo Piccioli. “The inputs to which our customers, or friends of the house, are exposed to every day are many. In this scenario, the concentration on one, and only one brand, will better support a more organic growth of the maison.”

The last Red Valentino collection, first launched in 2003, includes clothing and accessories and will be for fall 2023-24. It was produced in-house. Many designer labels have been streamlining their collections, from Giorgio Armani and Ralph Lauren to Burberry and Versace, bringing clarity to brand messaging and often helping to raise their positioning.

The company is working closely with trade union representatives for the management of the organizational issues and in compliance with the regulations in the various countries, aiming to have a minimum impact on employees.

A number of brands have pledged to go fur-free over the past few years from Michael Kors and Gucci to Burberry, Versace and Chanel, seeing this as a step into more sustainable practices — although fur advocates insist that natural fur is more sustainable than fake fur. Cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco have also taken steps to ban fur.