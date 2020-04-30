MILAN — Valentino is ready to gradually reopen starting May 4.

Its Milan, Rome and Valdagno headquarters will resume their operations with the factories in Italy, implementing a dedicated protocol of safety regulations for its employees.

In accordance with the unions, Valentino has further strengthened the safety measures by working with the pneumology, infectious diseases and occupational medicine specialists team of the ASST Spedali Civili in Brescia hospitals.

Each employee is expected to strictly follow all safety measures provided in COVID-19 protocol and committees have been established in all Valentino sites to reinforce its regulations.

The fashion house has also established a partnership with Brescia’s Spedali Civili and that city’s Università degli Studi for the launch of Valentino People Care. The program will provide employees with specialized medical consultation and training or informative programs dedicated to the coronavirus. The exclusive partnership also involves a cycle of training programs held by experts and lecturers via streaming and video tutorials on the health emergency for all employees and family members.

Additional containment measures include temperature checks and providing sanitizing gels, and extraordinary sanitization of all work space and recreation areas before the reopening and repeated during the day. Each employee will be responsible for the sanitization and cleaning of his own work space area and tools.

View Gallery Related Gallery How Ryan Murphy’s ‘Hollywood’ Captures The Glamour of a Reimagined Golden Era

Among other measures, additional protective individual gear will be provided for all employees and a security health kit against contamination will be distributed to each employee containing three surgical face masks — one for the commute from home and two to be used during working hours and disposable gloves. Plexiglass dividers will be installed at all reception areas. Smart-working will continue to be reinforced for those employees who are able to work from home. All work trips nationally and internationally have been canceled for now along with internal events, meetings and training programs and digital communication is preferred when possible. There will be shifts in common areas such as the cafeteria where the amount of seating will be reduced. Individual food portions and packaged cutlery will be arranged and there will be a sanitary supervision.

As reported, Italy’s lockdown will be lifted gradually starting on May 4, but Valentino resumed activities on April 27 at its artisan factories and at a number of its production plants dedicated to apparel, leather goods and footwear prototypes in Piedmont, Tuscany and Veneto.

In order to further safeguard all its employees, the Rome-based company in agreement with the unions and starting April 23 allowed 130 employees to work gradually throughout three days at the locations of Settimo Torinese, near Turin, and in Tuscany’s Scandicci and Bucine and in Veneto’s Valdagno. These are factories dedicated to research and development along with the planning and manufacturing of prototypes and samples.