Valentino is making a move into Mexico.

The luxury brand will open its first boutique on Saturday at El Palacio de Hierro Perisur in Mexico City.

The 1,572-square-foot shop was designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli in partnership with David Chipperfield Architects, and “marks an important step in the development of Valentino’s worldwide retail network expansion,” the company said.

It houses women’s ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrance and sports a palazzo-like design that is intended to move away from the showroom approach of a typical boutique toward a more-architectural aesthetic.

The interior is intended to complement the collection and create a sense of intimacy by using a range of high-end materials including gray Venetian terrazzo, oak, velvet and soft carpets. The collection is displayed on black shelves and hangers and there are black metal fixtures around the perimeter. These features incorporate LED lighting, allowing each shelf or display to be individually illuminated. Fitting rooms feature accents of green and pink velvet.

The main entrance as well as the floors are made of terrazzo, while the walls and openings are created by using fluted gypsum panels intended to speak of the brand’s craftsmanship, romanticism and classical style.

The store design was unveiled in 2012 at the opening of the renovated Valentino flagship store on Via Montenapoleone in Milan and has since been used at several other boutiques around the world including Canton Road in Hong Kong, Fifth Avenue in New York, IAPM in Shanghai, Omotesando in Tokyo, Old Bond Street in London and a men’s boutique on Saint-Honoré in Paris.

All told, the company operates 218 Valentino and Red Valentino boutiques around the world. There are 27 units in North America.