Veronica Beard to Host ‘Make it Happen’ Event in Miami on April 6

Veronica Beard will host a “Make it Happen” event in Miami on Wednesday.

The event will include a panel discussion at the ZZ’s Club in the Miami Design District moderated by Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard, cofounders and codesigners of the brand. The sisters-in-law will be having a conversation with model and entrepreneur Karolína Kurková, Karla Martinez, the editorial director of Vogue Mexico and Latin America, and Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, the cofounder of Gilt Group and Glam Squad.

Among those slated to attend are Katie Sturino, Jessica Wang, Liv Perez, Melodie Monrose and Arlenis Sosa, among others.

In addition, Beard has launched its second-quarter #VBGivesBack partnership with the International Rescue Committee in support of the more than 4 million refugees who have been forced to flee Ukraine, as well as other refugees around the world displaced by conflict and disaster.

Following the panel discussion, the attendees will be invited to return to the Veronica Beard store in Miami’s Design District on Thursday, where 10 percent of all in-store sales will be donated to the IRC as part of the first #VBGivesBack Day. The event will be hosted by the Beards. In addition, #VBGiveBack Days will be held at all 16 Veronica Beard stores nationwide. Through the end of June, a donation from each veronicabeard.com order will benefit the IRC.

“As we watched the events unfold in Ukraine, Veronica and I immediately felt compelled to help, and our #VBGivesBack program is the most effective way for us to do that,” said Veronica Miele Beard.

Veronica Swanson Beard also praised the IRC, adding the designers are “inspired by the meaningful assistance they are able to provide.”

Ourania Dionysiou, vice president of international philanthropy and partnerships at IRC, said, “The IRC is honored to be featured as the newest nonprofit organization participating in the #VBGivesBack campaign. With millions of refugees and their families having already been displaced by the conflict in Ukraine, support for our teams in the region is needed more than ever.”

