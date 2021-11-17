Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim CEO

Cedric Wilmotte has been named interim chief executive officer of Versace, effective Jan. 17, 2022.

He will report to John D. Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Wilmotte will serve as the interim CEO through Dec. 31, 2022, during which time he will partner closely with Donatella Versace, chief creative officer, and the leadership team to continue executing the brand’s strategic initiatives.

Capri Holdings will continue to conduct a search for a permanent successor for Jonathan Akeroyd, departing CEO of Versace, who will leave the brand on March 31, 2022, to become CEO of Burberry.

As reported last month, Akeroyd is succeeding Marco Gobbetti, who was named CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo earlier this year. Akeroyd will join Burberry on April 1, 2022.

Wilmotte has had a 13-year tenure with Michael Kors as the president of the EMEA region. Prior to joining Michael Kors in 2008, Wilmotte held leadership roles with Marc Jacobs in Paris from 2004 to 2008 and Donna Karan in New York, London and Milan from 1998 to 2004.

“I am thrilled to have Cedric in this role as he has an exceptional breadth of luxury retail expertise. Cedric did an outstanding job leading the MIchael Kors brand in EMEA. I am confident that under his leadership, Versace will be able to continue to executive on its growth strategy and build upon the brand’s incredible momentum,” Idol said in a statement.

As reported, Joshua Schulman., CEO of the Michael Kors brand, will succeed Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Capri Holdings Boosts Outlook as Profits Top Estimates

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry