×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: November 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ralph Lauren Opens New Flagship, First Hospitality Experience in Milan

Business

Gucci Returns to Show in Milan, Faces Markets With Creativity, Retail-First Approach

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Osaka Joins VS Collective, Talks Mental Health, Fashion and Serena Williams on Victoria’s Secret Podcast

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim CEO

Capri Holdings will continue to conduct a search for a permanent replacement for Jonathan Akeroyd, departing CEO of Versace, who will leave the brand on March 31, 2022.

Versace
Versace is part of the Capri Holdings Limited portfolio of brands. Courtesy Photo

Cedric Wilmotte has been named interim chief executive officer of Versace, effective Jan. 17, 2022.

He will report to John D. Idol,  chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

Wilmotte will serve as the interim CEO through Dec. 31, 2022, during which time he will partner closely with Donatella Versace, chief creative officer, and the leadership team to continue executing the brand’s strategic initiatives.

Capri Holdings will continue to conduct a search for a permanent successor for Jonathan Akeroyd, departing CEO of Versace, who will leave the brand on March 31, 2022, to become CEO of Burberry.

As reported last month, Akeroyd is succeeding Marco Gobbetti, who was named CEO of Salvatore Ferragamo earlier this year. Akeroyd will join Burberry on April 1, 2022.

Wilmotte has had a 13-year tenure with Michael Kors as the president of the EMEA region. Prior to joining Michael Kors in 2008, Wilmotte held leadership roles with Marc Jacobs in Paris from 2004 to 2008 and Donna Karan in New York, London and Milan from 1998 to 2004.

Related Galleries

“I am thrilled to have Cedric in this role as he has an exceptional breadth of luxury retail expertise. Cedric did an outstanding job leading the MIchael Kors brand in EMEA. I am confident that under his leadership, Versace will be able to continue  to executive on its growth strategy and build upon the brand’s incredible momentum,” Idol said in a statement.

As reported, Joshua Schulman., CEO of the Michael Kors brand, will succeed Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri.

 

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

Exclusive Pictures from the Versace X Fendi Collaboration Pre-Fall 2022

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Capri Holdings Boosts Outlook as Profits Top Estimates

Joshua Schulman Named CEO of Michael Kors Brand, Will Succeed John Idol in September 2022 as CEO of Capri Holdings

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

 

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Versace Taps Cedric Wilmotte as Interim

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad