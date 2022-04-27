Victoria Beckham Unveils VB Body, a ‘Sensual,’ Versatile Capsule

LONDON — Victoria Beckham is getting into shapewear with VB Body, a permanent capsule collection that can be worn under clothing, or on its own.

She’s joined fellow designers and brands such as Stella McCartney, Roland Mouret and Skims in blurring the lines between innerwear, ready-to-wear and performance clothing, appealing to customers’ changing tastes, and demand for more casual, versatile and hardworking wardrobe pieces.

“VB Body isn’t underwear, it’s more of a hybrid between shapewear and ready-to-wear,” said Beckham. “This collection took us back to our roots and our key design codes, revisiting those strong, sexy silhouettes that went on to become synonymous with the Victoria Beckham brand.”

VB Body Courtesy image

Marie Leblanc , chief executive officer of Victoria Beckham , said VB Body takes the brand back to its DNA and celebrating the female form. “It delivers the combination of signature design at a very compelling price point, and our partners share our excitement to enter this new market space.”

The collection has been made with an exclusive, signature fabric — a luxury, compact woven knit that’s been designed to create a strong line “and gently sculpt and flatter the figure.”

The pieces are meant to be “foundational and statement,” with asymmetric necklines and corset-style detailing.

The core collection offers seven silhouettes, including a fitted midi skirt and dress, bralette, and a split-front legging, a signature Beckham style.

The neutral palette includes black, white, blush and chocolate. The company said that bold brights will be introduced seasonally to complement the collection, the first of which is a vibrant tomato red.

The collection ranges in price from 90 pounds to 490 pounds, with sizes ranging from U.K. 4 to 18.

VB Body is launching a few weeks after Beckham’s new handbag collection, which debuted for fall 2022. The eight bag styles are made in Italy and come in fabric, with the new VB logo, and in leather.

As reported, Beckham has brought in a designer Raphaelle Hanley, and has built an in-house team to manage the bags’ production and supply chain.

VB Body Courtesy image

“It’s a much more strategic launch, and part of our lifestyle approach,” Beckham said earlier this year in an interview alongside Leblanc.

The handbag debut is part of an overarching strategy revealed last summer to reposition the brand for growth, and profitability.

As reported, the brand has consolidated its fashion offer under a single Victoria Beckham label. The Victoria Victoria Beckham and mainline collections have been blended, with a new average price point of around 550 pounds, compared with the 900 pounds of the old mainline collection.

As part of the overall changes, Beckham has hired Lara Barrio as design director, and her debut collection will be for pre-spring 2023.