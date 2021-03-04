Vincent Ottomanelli, chief financial officer of Lafayette 148, has taken on the additional role of chief commercial officer, a new post.

The promotion is effective immediately.

In his dual role, he will be responsible for international retail, wholesale and e-commerce, as well as finance and accounting. He will report to Deirdre Quinn, cofounder and chief executive officer of Lafayette 148.

Prior to joining Lafayette 148 in October 2019, Ottomanelli was at Salvatore Ferragamo USA for 14 years, starting as CFO and rising to CEO and president. There, he helped lead the company through a period of tremendous growth, overseeing wholesale operations and the opening of 55 retail stores. Prior to that, he was at Hugo Boss, where he was CFO.

His appointment at Lafayette 148 comes after a year of challenges and change caused by the global pandemic.

“The company was able to weather the challenges of the last year in no small part due to Vinny’s strategic support and savvy business acumen,” said Quinn. “He was here in the trenches with me every day, helping to navigate strategies for our business’ survival.”

Looking ahead, she said the future of Lafayette 148 appears bright. “With Vinny as my right hand, I’m very optimistic about what’s to come. His ability to identify and capitalize on market opportunities to drive growth in revenue and profitability is an incredible asset,” said Quinn.

“I’m so excited to have his partnership,” she added.

Ottomanelli said, “Lafayette 148 is truly an amazing company with an entrepreneurial spirit. I’m extremely excited about partnering with Deirdre in my new capacity and helping guide Lafayette 148 New York through this next chapter.”

As the company emerges from the pandemic, Ottomanelli sees a lot of growth potential. “We have a unique opportunity to leverage our assets and strengths to further develop and grow our businesses. We have an extraordinary product and a commitment to craftsmanship, quality and innovation that’s rare in our industry. This is a pivotal moment for Lafayette 148 New York, and together we can build back better.”

Headquartered at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Lafayette 148 is one of the few vertically integrated fashion brands, with its own workshop and production facility in China. The collection is distributed online at lafayette148nyc.com, Tmall, WeChat and in 28 freestanding boutiques in the U.S. and China, as well as specialty stores and luxury department stores throughout the world.

