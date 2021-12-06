×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 6, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandre Mattiussi Heads to U.S. With First Ami Store in New York

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Lanvin Nabs Theory Executive to Ignite Global Growth

Business

Racial Pay Gap Between Black and White Influencers Is 35 Percent, New Study Reveals

Louis Vuitton Dedicates Windows Worldwide to the Late Virgil Abloh

The windows coincided with funeral services in Chicago on Monday.

Gallery Icon View ALL 8 Photos

No Christmas windows yet for Louis Vuitton, still mourning the loss of Virgil Abloh, its artistic director of men’s collections, who died of cancer on Nov. 28 at age 41.

The French luxury brand has dedicated the windows of boutiques around the world in a poetic remembrance, displaying large panels of smudged, vibrant color and the poignant tagline “Virgil was here.”

Vuitton began installing the displays on Dec. 3 and most were in place by Monday, when a private funeral took place in Chicago, Abloh’s hometown. Michael Burke, Vuitton’s chairman and chief executive officer, was among those in attendance.

Boutiques in New York, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, London, Moscow, Taipei, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, Istanbul, Sydney, Bangkok, Milan and Madrid are among those decorated with versions of “Virgil’s Sky” in a range of warm, rich colors, reprising a backdrop employed for windows for his debut “Wizard of Oz”-inspired Vuitton collection in 2019.

Related Galleries

The “Virgil was here” windows reprise the phrase writ large in the sky via a drone display at the conclusion of Vuitton’s spin-off show for its men’s spring 2022 collection, which ended up being a tribute to the late designer.

About 1,500 people attended the Nov. 30 event at the Miami Marine Stadium, including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Tahar Rahim, Venus Williams, Joe Jonas, Ricky Martin, Jeremy Pope, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls, Jesse Williams and the entire family of luxury titan Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Abloh had created 10 looks for the Miami show, done to celebrate the opening of Vuitton’s second men’s only store in the world, in the Miami Design District.

The windows also feature a selection of inspiration quotes from the American designer, including “Let your imagination run riot,” “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” and “I’m a dreamer. I think about how long my ideas can impact or bring a different voice to the rest of the world.”

Another reads, almost presciently: “Life is so short, you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone things you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Alboh died in a Houston hospital after secretly battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma, sending the fashion world into shock and grief.

Born in Rockford, Ill., of Ghanaian parents, Abloh was an artist, architect, engineer, creative director and designer. After earning a degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he completed a master’s degree in architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

He launched his Off-White brand in 2013, and its thick diagonal stripes quickly become a byword for insider cool.

In 2018, he fulfilled a dream by taking the men’s wear helm of Vuitton, the world’s largest luxury brand. He also collaborated with an array of famous brands, including Nike, Mercedes-Benz and Ikea.

SEE ALSO:

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Virgil Abloh’s Final Mercedes-Benz Collaboration Revealed in Miami

A Timeline of Virgil Abloh’s Career

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton Devotes Window Displays to

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad