×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

WWD x FN x Beauty Inc 50 Women in Power

Eye

All the Looks From the 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

Fashion

London Fashion Week Shakes Up Calendar Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral on Sept. 19

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With BAYC

The designer will divide her time between Hong Kong and New York.

Designer Vivienne Tam in her New
Designer Vivienne Tam in her New York showroom in 2002. Gareth Jones/WWD

Having just returned to New York from Hong Kong for the first time since the pandemic took hold, Vivienne Tam is excited to be participating in New York Fashion Week.

Her show Wednesday will not just be another run-of-the-mill runway show. The designer has linked up with several blue chip NFT and crypto resources. For her 2023 spring collection, Tam is incorporating numerous avatars from some blue chip NFT collections. The result is meant to be genderless and intergenerational. Tam is using characters from the Yuga Labs umbrella — Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, CyberKongz and Awkward Astronauts — and has sewn, embroidered, printed and emblazoned onto and into various cuts and silhouettes, including numerous accessories.

Related Galleries

Tam’s collection will be presented against a massive digital IRL landscape created by Scapes, which will flank the central runway at Spring Studios. Scapes are a collection of 10,000 unique landscapes stored on the Ethereum Blockchain. Several people have approached her about getting into NFTs, due to the preponderance of prints that she is known for. Wanting to understand the market first, Tam said she has since found NFTs and the metaverse to be “really interesting and mind-boggling. Wow — there are so many possibilities for creativity. You can create 10,000 images and each image is unique,” she said.

Now that COVID-19 travel restrictions have lifted, the designer plans to divide her time between New York and Hong Kong. Like many other creatives, she has been rethinking how to reposition her business, since consumers have grown more accustomed to spending more time online and in the digital world. “It’s not just about fashion. It’s about lifestyle,” she said. “But I believe that people are getting back into fashion. It’s not just about wearing pajamas, sweatshirts and all that [laughs].”

Returning to NYFW is a bit of a homecoming for Tam, who held her first fashion show in Bryant Park in 1994. Born in Guangzhou, China, she studied at Hong Kong Polytechnic University before relocating to the U.S. with a 20-piece collection. Henri Bendel and Barneys New York were among the first to pick up her label.

Now her collection is sold primarily direct to consumer, bespoke and through pop-up stores, which is fitting for her newest endeavor. “I want all of those NFT players to place orders, when they look at my collection,” the designer said, adding that she hopes they will request specific placement for the Bored Ape Yacht Club icons and CryptoPunks. “When you look at this collection, you can see how I play around with the images. I can do embroidery. I can do lace. It’s not like some other NFTs where the images are just on a T-shirt.”

Although she believes that the economic situation in Hong Kong is improving and everyday life is feeling more normal, she allowed that a number of stores, including luxury, ones have closed. That is also the case in Manhattan especially in the heart of Fifth Avenue, she said.

The designer has been dealing with some major personal setbacks of her own in recent years. Her boyfriend Scott Crolla — a star of London fashion in the ’80s and early ’90s — died of cancer in July 2019. And her longtime salesperson of 25 years, Brian Hogan, also died of cancer in August 2021. “They were the two closest people in my life. It’s been a hard year, but I’m glad to be back in New York,” she said.

However trying those losses have been,Tam said the opportunity to explore the metaverse has opened up her creativity. “Now I’m going from the past to the present to the future,” she said. “In the past, we would go to flea markets and research antique clothing to understand the past, cultures, fashion history and history in order to make it new. But now I’m thinking about, ‘What is the future?'”

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Hot Summer Bags

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Vivienne Tam Returns to NYFW With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad