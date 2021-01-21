Vice President Kamala Harris’ outfit for the inauguration ceremony — a Christopher John Rogers purple coat and dress — garnered $8.2 million in Media Impact Value in the first 24 hours, according to a study by Launchmetrics.

Harris’ outfit generated $7 million in online impact and $1.2 million in social media. (Online would be considered websites, media sites and blogs, while social media would include social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.)

Harris, who became the first female and first Black and South Asian vice president in U.S. history, chose the look by the 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year, and accessorized it with pearls by Puerto Rican designer Wilfredo Rosado.

Harris’ Sergio Hudson black tuxedo overcoat and dress, which she wore Wednesday night to the inaugural concert, garnered $7.2 million in in Media Impact Value, consisting of $6.5 million online and $714,000 in social media.

Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden’s Markarian custom-made wool tweed coat and dress in ocean blue, garnered $5.8 million in Media Impact Value, which consisted of $4.8 million online and $1 million in social media, according to Launchmetrics. The Markarian outfit was designed by Alexandra O’Neill, a New York-based designer. She accessorized the look with Jimmy Choo nude pumps.

President Joe Biden’s navy blue Ralph Lauren Purple Label suit, which he wore to the swearing-in ceremony Wednesday, generated $5 million overall in Media Impact Value, which consisted of $4.8 million online and $284,000 in social media.

When Harris wore a Pyer Moss camel coat Tuesday evening to the COVID-19 memorial service, it generated $3.9 million in Media Impact Value, consisting of $2.3 million online and $1.6 million in social media, according to Launchmetrics.

On Tuesday night, Jill Biden’s magenta coat and dress by Jonathan Cohen, a Mexican American designer, which she wore for the COVID-19 memorial service, garnered $2.4 million in Media Impact Value, consisting of $2.1 million online and $226,000 in social media.

Alison Bringé, chief marketing officer of Launchmetrics, believes the clothing choices will especially help propel these emerging designers.

“Christopher John Rogers garnered the most Media Impact Value from the inauguration ceremony not only because all eyes were on Madame Harris as she made history, but in large part due to the greater significance of having chosen a young, Black, gay designer to embody this landmark moment. The brand choice from both Jill Biden and Kamala Harris was a clear demonstration of the fresh perspective they wish to bring in the years to come as they make an America for everyone.

“The opportunity gave a platform to voices who don’t share the same spotlight as other internationally recognized names, propelling them to the center stage overnight,” added Bringé. “To put it in perspective, when Christopher John Rogers showed his spring collection at New York Fashion Week, the brand generated just over $1 million, while yesterday’s events accumulated upward of 8 times that — in less than 24 hours. Pyer Moss also saw a greater Media Impact Value than compared to the brands’ [spring 2020] NYFW event. It certainly will help their brand performance in the long term as I think that people will be paying more attention to future collections from here on out.”

The Launchmetrics data was as of 5 p.m. CET and analyzes online and social media between Jan. 19 and 21.