×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: September 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bulgari Brings the Party Back to The Standard

Business

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon Talks Consumer Spending and COVID-19-Related Issues

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

EXCLUSIVE: These Artsy Vuitton Bags Are Conversation Starters

Six contemporary artists interpreted the Capucines bag range with exceptional savoir faire.

Louis Vuitton Artycapucines
Six contemporary artists transformed Louis Vuitton's Capucines handbag. Piotr Stoklosa

Not everyone visits art museums and galleries. But everyone sees handbags in the streets — and a good number the windows at Louis Vuitton.

Which is why both established and emerging artists relish projects like Artycapucines, whose third edition features the likes of Vik Muniz and Zeng Fanzhi, along with Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing and Paola Pivi.

Each artist’s interpretation of the Capucines handbag — employing embroideries, marquetry, inkjet printing and other painstaking techniques — are produced in a limited edition of 200 and go on sale at Vuitton stores worldwide at the end of October, priced at 6,700 euros.

Delphine Arnault, executive vice president in charge of supervising all of Vuitton’s product-related activities, said the chosen artists are all given carte blanche to transform the bag as a blank canvas.

Related Galleries

“Both the artists and Louis Vuitton have the same objectives — to make something special and unique that truly combines their universe and creativity with Louis Vuitton’s exceptional savoir faire,” she told WWD. “Some of them come with sketches, others visit our ateliers as a starting point, but at the end of the day, the creative process very much depends on their vision and the message they wish to put across. Ultimately, no matter how established or not the artists are, this total sensation of limitless creativity seems to draw them to join us on this exciting project.”

Ditto for consumers.

“We have many clients who search for uniqueness, something that they cannot find somewhere else,” Arnault said. “The first two chapters of this collection were incredibly successful and sold out instantly. Through pre-orders, some bags were fully sold out even before the official in-store launch. These pieces really are collector items.”

In her view, the Artycapucines bags are not only bespoke and limited, they “bring the worlds of fashion and art together, two things that are very appealing to them. These pieces are as much for the Capucines fans who love art as they are for art collectors who love the idea of owning a piece of art on such a unique medium,” she added.

Conversation starters for sure, each handbag boasts a curious backstory.

Pivi, an Italian artist, based hers on a 2007 performance piece titled “One Cup of Cappuccino Then I Go” that involved releasing a live leopard into a gallery space installed with 3,000 fake cups of cappuccino. The wild cat tiptoed over a row of them gingerly, napped on them, and ultimately scattered them over the floor.

Four photographs of the performance were sold as a limited series, and Pivi unearthed a fifth, never shown before, for her Capucines.

 

Paola Pivi
Artist Paola Pivi in her studio. Christophe Coënon

The purse could only depict 30 cups of milky coffee, rendered in porcelain-like white patent leather and then inserted using the marquetry technique. Fluffy lambskin serves as the frothy tops, which were then gilded with gold leaf.

The leopard, shown lounging on a plinth surrounded by overturned cups, is embroidered and over-printed to convey a fur-like look and feel. Pivi added two safari-style pockets on the front, a first for the Capucines, which is named after the Paris street where founder Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854 — and not a caffeinated beverage.

Fanzhi’s visually busy bag is an interpretation of his interpretation of a famous self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh. It took threads and yarns in 42 different colors and some 700,000 embroidery stitches, including tufting, to approximate the Chinese artists’ heavy brushstrokes and layers of paint.

Those less keen on color and partial to music might consider the bag by Gregor Hildebrandt, a German artist who uses vinyl records and magnetic tape as key materials, often transferring cassette tapes’ magnetic coating onto double-sided tape to create powdery patterns. It’s his way of integrating music physically into his paintings.

“My paintings hold secrets about what music or imagery is contained within the physical audio and VHS tapes,” he explained. “And with the Capucines, you’re curious about what is in the bag — a lipstick, a key to someone’s house?”

He likened the purse to a totable “retrospective of my work” — complete with an LV logo carved from a real 33-rpm record.

Louis Vuitton seen by Gregor Hildebrandt
For Gregor Hildebrandt’s bag, the LV logo was carved out of a vinyl record. Piotr Stoklosa/Courtesy of LV

Muniz, the Brazilian artist famous for his chocolate drawings and using household waste for art making, opted to upcycle “heritage” leathers from the Vuitton workshops.

Like most participants in the project, he was fascinated with the savoir-faire employed to represent artworks — in his case, a mosaic of abstract cutouts in off-white tones titled “Quais Tutto.”

For his Capucines, he switched on the bright color and went for 154 childlike cutouts of random objects — a cactus, pineapple, snake, stiletto, palm tree, dragon, airplane — plus some Monogram shapes. These are scattered across the white leather handbag to playful effect.

“The challenge for me was figuring out how to make the bag work, navigating all the decisions about form and configuration and technique and finish,” he related. “When I see the bag, I can tell that so much skill and attention was put into its creation.”

Yuxing and Huanca took painterly approaches.

Yuxing, who zhushes up traditional Chinese gongbi painting with fluorescent colors and accidental paint drips, reprised one of his fantasy landscapes featuring rainbow-like mountains. This involved printing on the leather and using tufting-stitch and “point de bouclette” embroideries to approximate his vibrant brushstrokes.

He said he’s intrigued by the fact that his artwork will be carried around in different places throughout the world. “The bag will accompany different conversations and different everyday activities, rather than simply remain static in an exhibition.”

Donna Huanca for Louis Vuitton
For Donna Huanca’s bag, dense embroideries were hand-painted in places. Piotr Stoklosa

Chicago-born Huanca often incorporates performers — their bodies painted or encased in armor-like garments — into what she dubs “visceral experiences.”

Her swirls of blue and white resemble weather patterns, but are in fact related to her body painting. “Painting on skin is very freeing,” she said. “This bag is a collage of past works, as well as sensations of texture that resurface in my works.”

The artisans at Vuitton first 3D-printed the swirling colors onto white leather before employing three different embroidery techniques and then hand-painting over some of them to approximate the original canvases.

The metal hoops that hold the handles were perfect for Huanca’s focus on the female body: She made hers resemble the piercing rings used for septums.

The Capucines bag was introduced in 2013 as Vuitton embarked on an upscaling drive and introduced higher-priced bags.

See also:

Louis Vuitton Is Celebrating Its Founder’s 200th Birthday in a Big Way: EXCLUSIVE

Louis Vuitton Fetes Frank Gehry: EXCLUSIVE

Artists Storm the Runway as Collaborations Thrive

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Louis Vuitton's Artsy Capucines Bags Are

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad