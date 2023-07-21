Vuitton and Dior Ruled Paris Men’s and Couture Fashion Weeks, Launchmetrics Says

PARIS — It turns out there isn’t a single approach for winning the attention sweepstakes during Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell Williams’ bells-and-whistles debut for Louis Vuitton, featuring a gospel choir and a live set by Jay-Z, put the brand in pole position during the most recent round of men’s shows. Meanwhile, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s quiet luxury collection for Dior propelled the brand to the top of the chart for Paris Couture Week, according to the latest tallies from Launchmetrics.

The data research and insights company’s proprietary media impact value figure calculates the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned media.

In a separate report released concurrently with the rankings, Launchmetrics found that overall, both menswear and haute couture saw an impressive increase in MIV compared to 2022, fueled by celebrities, in particular those from Asia.

In parallel, brands’ own channels are becoming increasingly effective at relaying their runway events, overtaking influencers to become the second most important voice after media.

The haute couture week in July generated $187.2 million in MIV, up 58 percent year-on-year. Owned media accounted for 13.8 percent of the total, versus 13.3 percent for influencers and 9.2 percent for celebrities. By comparison, last year owned media represented 16 percent, below influencers at 16.4 percent, while celebrities had a share of just 4.5 percent.

“While all voices have demonstrated considerable growth since last year, the celebrity voice grew the most — tripling its results since 2022,” the report found.

It noted that less than half of the couturiers presenting in Paris were French, reflected in a stark rise in global coverage of the event.

Haute couture is resonating especially across Asia, with social media channel Weibo generating 2.5 times more MIV than it did in 2022, contributing to a 58 percent increase in MIV generated by China. India reported a 320 percent jump in MIV versus last year, while Thailand’s MIV was multiplied by eight to $4 million, Launchmetrics said.

Among the celebrities from the Asia-Pacific region, the top placement went to Filipino actress, singer and businesswoman Heart Evangelista, who generated $1.27 million in MIV with 11 placements. A close second was Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela, who scored $1.24 million in MIV through just five placements.

The MIV for men’s fashion week in June totaled $163.5 million, up 97 percent versus the prior year. “Tellingly, the brand lineup remained the same, proving that brand performance is what’s driving MIV,” Launchmetrics said. “Brands are working even harder to overcome the competition by increasing impact across all channels.”

Here, too, Asia was a driving force with Thailand leading the way with $11.7 million, an eightfold increase versus 2022, followed by South Korea at $10 million, representing an annual increase of 297 percent.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, known as Mile, at the Dior men’s show. Stephane Feugere/WWD

This reflected star sightings including Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, alongside K-pop star Cha Eun-woo, a member of boy band Astro, at Dior, and Taeyong, a member and leader of South Korean boy band NCT, at Loewe.

Celebrities accounted for an 18.5 percent share of voice, topping owned media at 17.8 percent and influencers at 8.1 percent. This represented a 397 percent jump versus 2022.

“What does this mean for brands? While not everyone can partner with an A-lister, they can still take advantage of their increased attendance and the subsequent Paris Fashion Week hype,” Launchmetrics opined.

Jay-Z’s performance at Vuitton achieved $8.7 million in MIV, while Beyoncé’s attendance at the same show generated $9.2 million, and Rihanna accounted for $9.4 million, even though she arrived midway through the event. Overall, Vuitton generated $42.6 million in MIV, leading the men’s top five ranking ahead of Dior, Loewe, Ami and Givenchy.

During Paris Couture Week, Dior totaled $27.3 million in MIV, followed by Chanel, Valentino, Schiaparelli and Fendi.