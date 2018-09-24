“I’m looking forward to jumping into the creative process and exploring fashion through a different lens,” said actor Michael B. Jordan exclusively to WWD about becoming the first face of @coach ‘s men’s business. Not only will the actor appear in its global ad campaigns, but he will also create a capsule with designer Stuart Vevers. Tap the link in our bio to learn more. #wwdfashion
"The name of the show is GP — giant pockets," said Karl Lagerfeld pre-show, in his backstage meeting room at @Fendi to Bridget Foley. @Bellahadid was one of the many famous faces who graced the catwalk including @Gigihadid, @Adwoaaboah, and yes, even @Kendalljenner.
"We are obsessed with Fendi and we want to share this obsession," said CEO Serge Brunschwig to WWD. @Fendi will be releasing a new capsule collection Oct. 16 centered around the Fendi/Fila logo created by Instagram artist @Hey_reilly. Further proving the logo trend isn't going anywhere.