"This is my second show and this is my first time I've been at fashion shows ever — besides at the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] for veterans; I've been at a lot of those. This is real for me," Tiffany Haddish said from the front row at Tory Burch, where she was seated next to Julianne Moore. How's the experience been so far? "Pretty fun," Haddish said.
"I got into fashion because I love craftsmanship and beauty," Jason Wu said in an interview about major strategic changes he's making this year. "I'm obsessed with couture techniques. And I've been going to the Met since I was 16. I really wanted to express that idea of beautiful craftsmanship happening here in New York."