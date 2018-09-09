“This is my second show and this is my first time I’ve been at fashion shows ever — besides at the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] for veterans; I’ve been at a lot of those. This is real for me,” Tiffany Haddish tells @ktauer from the front row at Tory Burch, where she was seated next to Julianne Moore. How’s the experience been so far? “Pretty fun,” Haddish said. Check out our insta-stories for more BTS moments before the show. (📷 @zefashioninsider ) #wwdeye #nyfw #toryburch #tiffanyhaddish