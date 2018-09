@Diesel is dishing up a surprisingly tasty new collaboration: Diesel x Mustafa’s Gemüse Kebap. For those who don't know, the vegetable kebab stand in the Berin’s Kreuzberg district is legendary. As for the consistently irreverent Diesel, the Italian brand sent out a cookbook instead of a look book for this limited-edition line, produced in a 4,000-piece run. Cookbook takeaways include “Creativity is a super important ingredient. [It] comes after fresh tomatoes on my list,” from Mustafa. Or Diesel’s suggestion that “This collection is the new avocado on toast.” #wwdfashion