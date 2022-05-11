Weekend Max Mara Unveils Pasticcino Bag Itinerant Project

MILAN — Weekend Max Mara is unveiling a cross-seasonal, itinerant project hinged on its signature Pasticcino Bag.

The first leg of the world tour is Venice, where the brand has unveiled the Pasticcino Bag Modello Venezia.

Kicking off for fall, the project is meant to support artisanal excellence and crafting traditions.

Paying tribute to the Venetian textile and glassmaking tradition, the Modello Venezia is crafted with Fortuny textiles and colorful glass beads made in Murano, the tiny island on the Venice Lagoon known globally for its art of glassmaking.

Spanish artist, set designer and inventor Mariano Fortuny revolutionized the worlds of textiles, fashion and the theater, and set up the factory on the Giudecca island in 1922 in a storied building that continues to operate with the original machines.

The three different Fortuny cottons used for the Pasticcino Bag span from metallic motifs in gentle hues of gold and copper against ivory and dusty teal blue to accents of lavender and deep red on a creamy base to a pattern in a mix of green and beige.

Named after the Italian word for “small pastry,” the Pasticcino Bag is a playful clutch, rendered in numerous variations, and characterized by a small ball clasp that in the Modello Venezia is made by Gambaro & Tagliapietra, celebrated for its artistic glass objects and one-of-a-kind pieces since 1974.

The two boules that adorn the bag are made by hand. One fuses an ivory base with streaks of contrasting nuances for a “marbleized” effect, while the other is made with a pastel-tinged base, soaked in a clear glass finish.

The Weekend Max Mara Pasticcino Bag Modello Venezia courtesy of Weekend Max Mara

The bag will first be available in the brand’s Venice store and online, followed by all the label’s network of 250 stores starting in June, and in select department stores around the world.

A special edition of the bag will be dedicated to more than 50 countries ranging from the U.S. to Australia to highlight the local traditions.

Launched in 1983 as a casual outdoor weekend collection, Weekend Max Mara has evolved into a comprehensive line of ready-to-wear and accessories.

Weekend Max Mara also regularly launches Signature capsule collections, designed or inspired by a well-known creative who each season interprets the house’s codes.