×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily:September 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Weinsanto Is Diving Into the Metaverse With K-pop Band Lightsum

The collectible NFT collection will drop in October.

Lightsum's Sangah
Lightsum member Sangah and designer Victor Weinsanto. Courtesy of Weinsanto

Victor Weinsanto may send his brand’s notoriety into the stratosphere with his latest project: A digital collection for South Korean girl group Lightsum that will drop as NFTs next month.

The French designer recently traveled to Los Angeles for K-Con, a three-day festival of South Korean culture, with Lightsum among the headline acts. Organizers said more than 90,000 people attended the convention and concerts.

“I’ve never heard screams like that,” Weinsanto said, marveling at the size of the concert crowds and their enthusiasm. “You can really see K-pop fans are hysterical, in a good way.”

Related Galleries

Weinsanto also highlighted the popularity of K-pop music in France, noting that print magazine K-World! — devoted to Korean pop culture — sells about 45,000 copies a month.

Having honed his skills at the elbow of couturier Jean Paul Gaultier, Weinsanto said it was a new adventure to conjure metaverse-ready fashions that aren’t limited by fabric capabilities, weight and gravity.

However, he opted to design looks for the band members that reflected their personal style, while nudging them out of their comfort zones with his cabaret-inspired designs. “I wanted to create something they could see themselves wearing in real life.”

Weinsanto’s original sketch for Sangah.

Lightsum is composed of eight members from ages 15 to 19: Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Juhyeon, Yujeong, Huiyeon and Jian.

Formed by Cube Entertainment, Lightsum released its first single, “Vanilla,” in June 2021, with the video racking up more than 20 million views on YouTube. 

The music has a saccharine flavor, with video images of candy-sprinkled ice cream cones and lyrics including “my heart is like a rainbow.”

Weinsanto said he got swept away with their Los Angeles, California, performance. “I was like a fan girl,” he confessed. “I was impressed by how professional they are for their age.…Some of the girls were quite shy, but not once they hit the stage.” 

For their group photo, he dressed all eight members in Weinsanto, mixing up looks from his first three collections.

Weinsanto’s partner in the venture is BNV, an acronym for Brave New Vision, a Hong Kong-based start-up that bills itself as a fashion-centric metaverse destination for 3D product creation, tokenization, community building and interoperable wearability.

“We want to demystify the whole thing,” said BNV founder Richard Hobbs, acknowledging that many Web3 newbies find daunting the prospect of buying crypto currency, getting a digital wallet and wading into the burgeoning world of digital collectibles. “We see BNV as a stepping stone to the economy of fashion in the metaverse.”

Hobbs said BNV’s aim is to create fashion experiences in the metaverse that are immersive, interactive and accessible. Lightsum’s is dubbed “M3taLove.”

The platform is building a music-festival style environment in the style of Buckminster Fuller, the American architect prized for his futuristic geodesic domes.

Hobbs said BNV has a “metaverse tailoring team” creating the 3D versions of Weinsanto’s sketches. “It becomes literally a piece of art,” he said.

The project will be displayed as holograms on Sept. 26 at cultural space 3537 in Paris, where the designer will unveil his spring 2023 collection, and host a sprawling party.

Victor Weinsanto, center, with the eight band members of Lightsum. Courtesy of TL Paris
Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Hot Summer Bags

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Weinsanto Creates NFT Wearables for K-pop

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad