Wendy Kahn, former global chief executive officer for Stuart Weitzman, has been named president of Derek Lam 10 Crosby and ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo collections, effective Sept. 8.

In these roles, she reports to Dan Shamdasani, ceo of Public Clothing Co.

As reported, Public Clothing acquired the Derek Lam 10 Crosby business last January, and installed Lam as chief creative officer of its new Derek Lam business. PCC launched ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo in 2012.

“With ATM and our acquisition of Derek Lam 10 Crosby, we have created a platform of global, multigenerational brands. With the addition of Wendy to the PCC team, we plan to accelerate our strategy of adding synergistic lifestyle brands to the PCC portfolio,” Shamdasani said. “Wendy is a forward-thinker who builds teams that drive growth in today’s ever-changing fashion arena. She is a skilled leader with a depth of experience across the board, who can build on our strengths — 20-plus years of PCC infrastructure, design, sourcing, production and distribution.”

Kahn said, “I am excited and looking forward to working with Derek at 10 Crosby and Tony [Melillo] at ATM and their teams. I am passionate about building brands and supporting PCC’s mission to maintain and protect the authenticity of each brand while helping them evolve and expand. I appreciate PCC’s expertise in all areas of fashion design, sourcing and production. They are a terrific, strong, smart, dedicated team. I look forward to using my experience to maximize these dynamic systems to lead PCC brands forward.”

Prior to her role at Stuart Weitzman, Kahn spent 10 years at Valentino North America and held the post of ceo and president for eight years. She oversaw Valentino’s transformation from a couture house into a contemporary multicategory, multi-occasion lifestyle brand. She was also responsible for launching Valentino Men’s division, Red Valentino and M Missoni North America. Earlier she held posts such as vice president of Marc Jacobs North America and president of Celine and Pucci North America.