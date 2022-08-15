×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Will There Be Another Ralph, Donna or Calvin?

Fashion

Copenhagen Fashion: The Week That Roared

Eye

Remembering Artist and Photographer Eric Boman

WME Fashion Taps New Leader From Media World

The company’s new leader will start later this month and oversees a range of properties.

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as
Susan Plagemann Photo Courtesy WME Fashion

Endeavor has tapped a fashion insider to lead its fashion portfolio, WME Fashion.

Susan Plagemann has been named president of WME Fashion heading up Art + Commerce, IMG Fashion Events and Properties, IMG Models and The Wall Group. Essentially, she is overseeing a portfolio that spans elements including image making, exposure, endorsements, cross promotions and more.

Most recently, Plagemann was chief business officer at Condé Nast’s style division. Prior to that she was publisher of American Vogue. Last September during New York Fashion Week, she exited the company after more than a decade-long run.

Plagemann was not available Friday to discuss her plans, according to a WME spokesperson.

She will be based in New York when she starts her new post later this month. Enhancing synergies across Endeavor’s fashion, sports and entertainment businesses will be a priority. Given the melding of all of those areas and the eagerness of models, athletes, creatives and other influencers to expand their business pursuits, there are plenty of crossover opportunities for WME Fashion’s new hire. In addition, WME’s fashion portfolio covers a range of services including talent representation, event ownership and production, consulting and original content creation.

Related Galleries

The news of her appointment comes days after Endeavor, which also owns UFC, in addition to WME and IMG, delivered strong second-quarter earnings, fueled by its sports, live events and talent representation operations, as reported by Variety on Aug. 11. Year-over-year revenue gained at its key units. Strong demand for sports and events helped Endeavor post net income of $42.2 million on revenue of $1.3 billion, which was about an 18 percent gain compared with a year ago.

Plagemann first joined Condé Nast in January 2010 as the vice president and publisher of Vogue. In 2018, she was elevated to the chief business officer post of the style division. In that capacity she oversaw fashion, beauty, luxury and retail revenue for all of Condé Nast. The executive also headed up the commercial sides of Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure and Glamour. She exited Condé Nast during one of the publisher’s corporate reorganizations aimed at cost-cutting as it seeks to make its operations less reliant on print revenue and grow its digital businesses.

Earlier in her career Plagemann worked at Hearst Magazines. At different points in her career there she served as vice president and publisher of Marie Claire, vice president and publisher of Lifetime, publisher of Cosmopolitan and associate publisher, advertising at Esquire.

Plagemann had a brush with controversy In December 2020. At that time, The New York Times reported that Plagemann, who is white, was critical of Vanity Fair’s covers under editor in chief Radhika Jones, with two people alleging that she had said the magazine should feature “more people who look like us.” However, a company spokesperson denied this to The Times.

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Hot Summer Bags

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

WME Fashion Names Media Insider as

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad