MILAN — Following its acquisition in 2018 by L-Gam, a Luxembourg-based investment firm backed by the princely family of Liechtenstein, premium luxury outerwear company Woolrich International is going through a significant transformation, currently spearheaded by new chief executive officer Stefano Saccone. The executive joined the brand last summer from VF Corp., where most recently he was vice president and general manager of Vans EMEA.

“The entry of the fund in the capital of the company brought important investments in terms of organization, systems and communication,” said Saccone, who has previously worked for Ermenegildo Zegna, Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren and Nike. “The final goal is to make Woolrich an authentic global brand and all the different efforts and appointments are finalized to reach this goal.”