Ye and Demna Introduce Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

The selection is available globally for purchase on Yeezygap.com and Farfetch.com.

Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga
A look from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga

Ye and Demna have introduced the first limited release of their creative partnership, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

Furthering Ye’s creative endeavors, the first offering coincides with Ye’s Donda 2 experience performance in Miami.

The first eight styles reflect timeless silhouettes translated through the lens of Ye and Demna’s vision of utilitarian design. The looks include a denim jacket and pant and a range of logo tees and hoodie, which pay tribute to Gap’s signature American icons. An abstract dove motif is visible throughout and represents an unnamed hope for the future.

Ye and Demna Introduce Yeezy Gap
The padded denim jacket from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga. courtesy shot.
Ye and Demna Introduce Yeezy Gap
The hoodies from Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

The selection will be available globally for purchase on Yeezygap.com and Farfetch.com.

Five-pocket denim jeans are $220, while a padded denim jacket is $440.  Fitted sweat pants are $180, and a logo three-quarter sleeve tee is $120. A Dove long-sleeve tee is $140, as is a Dove three-quarter sleeve tee. Jacket and shirt sizes range from XS to XXL. The items ship between four and six weeks.

 

As reported, Yeezy Gap said in January that it had teamed up with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna to create utilitarian designs for the masses.

 

 

