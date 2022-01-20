Yu Prize 2022 Edition Semifinalists Revealed

LONDON — Chinese entrepreneur and socialite Wendy Yu’s passion project Yu Prize, a design competition that awards China’s young creative fashion talent, has revealed the 20 Chinese designers shortlisted for the second edition.

The semifinalists are Ala Tianan by Tianan Ding; Alienant by Yuchen Han; Bad Binch Tongtong by Terrence Zhou; Chan Chit Lo; Cheng Cheng, Didu; Highlight by Chichin Wu and Minho He; Keh Forme by Wei Ge and Aoyu Zhang; Louis Shengtao Chen; Markgong; Marrknull by Mark Wang and Tim Shi; Nosense Official by Shi Chang; Ponder.er by Alex Po and Derek Cheng; Private Policy by Haoran Li and Siying Qu; Ruohan by Ruohan Nie; Victor Li; Victor Wong; WMWM by Mushroom Song; Yirantian by Yirantian Guo, and ZI II CI IEN by Zhi Chen.

The designers were selected by a panel of judges including Shanghai Fashion Week’s Lu Xiaolei, Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode’s president Pascal Morand, OTB Group president Renzo Rosso, Vogue Italia’s Sara Sozzani Maino, Harrods managing director Michael Ward and Yu herself.

Wendy Yu (center), Madame Lv, vice secretary general of Shanghai Fashion Week and designers. Courtesy

The grand prize winner this year will receive a cash prize, a spot at the Sphere showroom during Paris Fashion Week, a show slot during Shanghai Fashion Week, a 12-month mentorship with OTB Group, retail support from Harrods, and promotional support on China’s social commerce platform Xiaohongshu, a new sponsor this edition.

The Infinite Beauty Award recipients will each receive a cash prize of 50,000 renminbi, or $7,870, and the chance to launch a limited-edition capsule with Yu’s own luxury beauty brand Yumee.

The second edition will also feature a new Rising Voices Award, in partnership with Ugg. The winner of this award will take home a cash prize of 100,000 renminbi, or $15,684, and a collaboration opportunity with Ugg. The winner’s design will be put into production and launched to market in time with the Ugg’s fall 2023 and spring 2024 collections.

This award will be given to the designer whose vision “best aligns with motivating and empowering the younger generation, and the calling for self-expression,” according to Yu.

For the second edition, Yu said she wants to continue to “provide more opportunity to celebrate other participating designers who are on the up and help them gain recognition.”

“Our strategy together with our prize partners further accentuates this. We share a common objective, which is to nurture Chinese creatives as a whole community whilst providing game-changing opportunities on an individual basis,” she added.

Jury members of Yu Prize 2022 edition Courtesy

The 10 Yu Prize finalists will be revealed on March 2, and the award ceremony will take place during the next edition of Shanghai Fashion Week.

Jury members for the final include Jason Wu, Diane von Furstenberg, Iris Van Herpen, Mary Katrantzou, Vogue’s Sarah Mower, and local heavyweights like Yehyehyeh founder Shaway Yeh, WWD China chief executive officer Lena Yang, former Elle China editor in chief Xiao Xue, Labelhood founder Tasha Liu, Huasheng Media boss Chuxuan Feng and Farfetch China president Judy Liu.

Chen Peng was the winner of the grand prize last year. He took home a 1 million renminbi, or $152,000, cash prize and received industry supports from OTB, Harrods and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Susan Fang, Donsee10 and At-One-Ment also received awards.

RELATED:

Chen Peng Takes Yu Prize’s Top Award

Renzo Rosso, OTB Sponsor Yu Prize

Wendy Yu Launches Luxury Beauty Line Yumee