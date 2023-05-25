×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Olivier Rousteing Encourages Design Grads to Embrace Uniqueness

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Business

Gap Inc. Narrows First-quarter Loss

Zadig & Voltaire’s New North American CEO Kristen Sosa Aims to Increase Retail Footprint, Raise Brand Awareness, and Grow Accessories

Her prior experience includes roles at Saks Fifth Avenue, Marc Jacobs and Olivela.

Kristen Sosa
Kristen Sosa courtesy shot.

Since assuming the reins as North American chief executive officer of Zadig & Voltaire, Kristen Sosa’s top priorities are to expand the brand’s retail footprint, increase its accessories business, and raise overall awareness of the Paris-based brand.

A 28-year industry veteran, Sosa spent 23 years at Saks Fifth Avenue, rising to executive vice president and chief merchant for Gilt Groupe and Saks Off Fifth and was senior vice president, merchandising and digital for the full-line side. She later joined Olivela as chief merchant and senior adviser and became president, Americas at Marc Jacobs.

After doing some consulting, Sosa realized that she enjoyed all aspects of being at a brand. “I missed running a business and leading a team,” said Sosa, who joined Zadig & Voltaire this spring.

Related Galleries

Sosa said she was familiar with the Zadig brand from her years of traveling to Europe. “I always shopped the brand, I loved the aesthetic and vibe of the brand and it was a brand that always resonated with my style,” she said. She said the Zadig & Voltaire customer is both a younger, edgier fashion girl and a sophisticated shopper.

One of her top priorities is to expand the brand’s own retail footprint in North America, where it currently has 30 freestanding stores. The brand views Texas as a big opportunity for retail stores, and will add stores in Manhattan’s Tribeca (in June) and Los Angeles and Georgetown, Washington D.C., later this year. Among its retail accounts are Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom.

Remy Baume, Zadig & Voltaire’s global CEO, said she looks for Sosa to continue accelerating its North American business growth, and particularly the accessories segment.

“In addition to her significant experience in our luxury industry in the region, her strong leadership style finely complements that of our management committee. Kristen will be instrumental in increasing the share of Zadig & Voltaire’s accessories category in North America to match the level of Europe, i.e., 50 percent,” said Baume.

At present, accessories account for 30 percent of the North American business and the company is looking to get it to 45 percent of the business over the next two to three years, said Sosa. The accessories comprise handbags, which she says “have been explosive,” as well as footwear, small leather goods and jewelry. Handbags retail from about $400 to $900, with some embellished and studded bags going as high as $1,000. Zadig & Voltaire recently introduced a new Le Cecilia bag, which averages in the $600 range but goes up to $1,000 and has been very strong.

The third priority is to increase brand awareness through social channels, VIP partners, and the image campaign established by headquarters. “The digital channel is going to drive it,” she said.

In North America, retail accounts for 60 percent of the business, digital is about 30 percent, and wholesale is 10 percent. The company declined to reveal North American and overall volume.

Turning to ready-to-wear, Sosa said dresses have been very strong, and tops are doing well. “Our blazers are the strength of our business,” she said.

She said summer deliveries have just started hitting the selling floor and are selling briskly. “We’re seeing a nice increase in our retail channels. Over the last couple of years, the brand has seen strong year-over-year growth. In a tough climate, we are seeing really strong results,” said Sosa.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Hot Summer Bags

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zadig & Voltaire's New North American CEO Plans for Growth

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad