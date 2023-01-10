×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Zara Taps Calvin Luo for Chinese Designer Crossover

This is the first fashion collaboration for the eight-year-old Chinese fashion designer brand Calvin Luo.

Visual of Calvin Luo x Zara capsule
Calvin Luo x Zara capsule Courtesy

SHANGHAI — Fast-fashion giant Zara has unveiled a collaboration with Calvin Luo, its second collection with a Chinese designer.

The collection includes 20 pieces of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories in black and gray that “caters to the preference and dress code of the new generation of shoppers, offering fashion lovers a diverse range of selections,” the retailer said in a statement.

After teasing it back in October, the collection will be available starting Wednesday in selected stores in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and on Zara’s e-commerce channels.

Related Galleries

Last year, Zara teamed with fashion designer Susan Fang on its first major collaboration for the Chinese market. The collaboration, which featured dreamy dresses and accessories, speedily sold out.

Even though Calvin Luo worked on a small project with Chinese fashion company Peacebird in 2021, this is the first time the Gen Z designer has produced a comprehensive line with a major global brand, complete with a campaign lensed by up-and-coming photographer Johnson Lui.

Luo noticeably shied away from Chinese New Year-related festive elements and created an easygoing collection full of wardrobe staples such as leather jackets, boxy blazers and denim cargo pants fit for young urbanites like him.

The business-savvy designer said he researched Zara’s previous collaborations, including ones with Ader Error and Good American, before coming up with a collection that “reflects Zara’s DNA.”

“It was a smooth design process, we were basically given carte blanche to do the collection. I finished the samples, presented my ideas to their team, sent the samples to their headquarters, and it was done,” said Luo. “They really wanted our brand identity to shine through.”

Luo said the collaboration is an opportunity to expand his retail presence in Hong Kong and Taiwan. “In the long run, I want the brand to become a fashion brand not defined by my nationalities, like Maison Margiela or Marni,” said Luo, who is in Paris preparing for his second physical runway show.

The former design consultant for Lanvin on China-related projects also revealed detailed retail expansion plans for his eight-year-old brand in the Chinese market.

In April, he will open his second stand-alone shop in Shanghai, taking up a storefront previously occupied by Christian Louboutin.

For the second half of 2023, Luo is looking into other key cities in the country to expand his retail footprint.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Hot Summer Bags

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zara Taps Calvin Luo For Its Second Chinese Designer Crossover

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad