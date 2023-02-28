×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 28, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Retailers Praise Luxe, Innovative Looks in Milan

Fashion

Hong Kong Socialite, Influencer Found Brutally Murdered

Fashion

FGI Unveils Rising Star Finalists for 2023

Zegna Unveils Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

The line was presented with an immersive installation on the first day of Paris Fashion Week.

Zegna x The Elder Statesman Pre-Fall 2023
Zegna x The Elder Statesman 2023
Zegna x The Elder Statesman 2023
Zegna x The Elder Statesman 2023
Zegna x The Elder Statesman 2023
View ALL 22 Photos

Zegna took over a private mansion to showcase its capsule collection with Los Angeles-based luxury lifestyle brand The Elder Statesman on the opening day of Paris Fashion Week

Guests including John Boyega, Maye Musk and Arnaud Valois explored a multi-story installation that included an air chamber filled with swirling cashmere flakes, and a room lined with spools of colorful yarn, where knitters demonstrated their skills on vintage machines.

“It’s not a stunt. Those are similar to the machines that we have at home,” said Greg Chait, founder and chief executive officer of The Elder Statesman, known for its hand-finished cashmere sweaters in colorful tie-dye patterns.

Related Galleries

The event marked the first collaboration for Zegna’s Oasi Cashmere project, launched last September as part of the Italian luxury menswear company’s wider commitment to make its entire textile offering traceable by 2030 – though artistic director Alessandro Sartori referred to the partnership as a “project” based on common values.

“We wanted to have something that tells a full story, so it’s totally traceable, it’s sustainable, but it’s also a project that works for tomorrow,” he said, explaining that he and The Elder Statesman’s creative director Bailey Hunter started from raw cashmere and built different exclusive yarns and treatments, like the ultralight cashmere pile of his yellow shirt.

The U.S. brand has its own vertically integrated platform which comprises a team with more than 50 artisans including knitters, hand-dyers and embroiderers. “I’m like a fiber nerd,” Chait enthused. “Being able to dialogue and spend real quality time with masters of the craft, it’s invaluable. So much can come out of it.”

Combining classic blues and grays with the L.A. label’s exuberant palette of primary colors, the collection – teased during Zegna’s show at Milan Fashion Week last month – was designed to be worn by people of any age and gender, as demonstrated by the look book, shot in Milan on non-professional models.

The surface of cardigans and sweaters was scraped by hand and treated to look like fleece, while robe coats and pajama suits nodded to The Elder Statesman’s indoor-outdoor aesthetic. “It’s chic, even if relaxed, and I like that approach. I love when I see Greg and his team’s garments around the world,” Sartori remarked. 

Pointing to the oversized corduroy suits and regenerated down puffer coats on display, the designer noted their construction was kept purposely minimal in order to facilitate future recycling. “We decide what is going to be the garment and after the garment,” he said. “It’s a long journey.”

The partnership itself took a while to develop, with Chait revealing talks started two and a half years ago. “It sounds long, but it’s not that long if you think that Zegna’s been around for 110 years, and we’ve been around for 15,” he mused. “It’s a dialogue, and this is the first iteration of that dialogue.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Hot Summer Bags

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zegna Presents Capsule Collection With The Elder Statesman

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad