MILAN — After showing his spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection for Valentino in Milan in September, creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli said he wanted “to resignify the brand and how it is generally perceived. It’s like a different take on a familiar landscape.”

Enter Zendaya, tapped by Piccioli as the new face of Valentino — a decision that is on point with his goal to make the brand more in sync with the times and more inclusive, while maintaining its storied codes.

“The reason why we chose Zendaya as the new face for Valentino is because she perfectly embodies and represents what Valentino is and stands for today,” Piccioli explained. “She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well.”

The actress and singer is “a natural representative” of Valentino’s “contemporary concept of romanticism.”

Last September, Zendaya Coleman — at age 24 made history at the Primetime Emmy Awards as the youngest winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in “Euphoria,” and as the second Black actress, joining Viola Davis, to win in the prestigious category in the show’s 72 years.

An influential figure in Hollywood, an activist and outspoken about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, Zendaya is no stranger to the fashion and beauty industry — and a red carpet favorite. She is the face of the women’s fragrance Idôle by Lancôme and has just extended her role to front the new mascara, Lash Idôle. She has designed collections for Tommy Hilfiger and created her own line, Daya by Zendaya.

View Gallery Related Gallery Chanel Métiers d’Art 2021

“I am honored to have been chosen as the face of Valentino,” she said. “I’m so excited to begin this amazing collaboration with Pierpaolo and the entire Valentino family.”

“Zendaya and Pierpaolo share the identity values of a generation she speaks for, in her most spontaneous, personal and progressive way,” the house of Valentino said in a statement.

“The perception of identity within the contemporary community is the essential element of Piccioli’s creative process, which opens the individual’s vision to a poetry that belongs to reality, that aims to the creation of a personal imagery made of self-expression and not of aspirations. An imagery where it is possible to feel empathy. Awareness, inclusion, empathy and contemporary romanticism are the values that the creative director conveys to the Valentino community,” the company said.