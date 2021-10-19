×
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: October 19, 2021

Zendaya Will Receive CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy will be awarded the Face of the Year, and The Model Alliance will receive the Positive Social Influence Award.

Zendaya poses for photographers at the
Zendaya Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Zendaya will receive the CFDA’s Fashion Icon award at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 10.

The CFDA also revealed that Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead actress in the Netflix hit miniseries, “The Queen’s Gambit,” will be given the Face of the Year, a new award for 2021. The CFDA will also honor The Model Alliance with the Positive Social Influence Award.

The CFDA Fashion Awards will be held at The Pool + The Grill within New York’s landmark Seagram Building.

Zendaya will be awarded for her global impact on fashion. She has been a supporter of both emerging designers and established fashion houses. In 2013, Zendaya launched her first clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, featuring gender-fluid designs in a full-size range. She has also worked alongside designers such as Tommy Hilfiger, with whom she collaborated on the Tommy x Zendaya collection, showing consecutive collections in Paris and at the Apollo in Harlem.  She is also a spokeswoman for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino.

Zendaya is the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in the HBO drama series “Euphoria.”  She currently stars in “Dune,” a sci-fi adventure film, and later this year will rejoin filmmaker Jon Watts for a leading role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which is scheduled to premiere in theaters in December.

Others who have previously won Fashion Icon awards include Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé Knowles, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Taylor-Joy, who won several awards for her leading role in Netflix’s hit series “The Queen’s Gambit,” has appeared on the covers of numerous national and international magazines such as Elle, InStyle, L’Officiel, Tatler, Vogue, Vanity Fair and W magazine.

Golden Globes 2021: Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Anya Taylor-Joy Courtesy of Sami Drasin

The Model Alliance, a New York-based non-profit founded by Sara Ziff, has been at the forefront in creating labor rights protections for models since its inception, and has injected a labor consciousness into the industry. By giving models a voice in their work, the Model Alliance seeks to create a safer and more respectful work environment, free from harassment and abuse.

Sara ZiffA Fashion Week Reception for 'Picture Me: A Model's Diary', New York, America - 08 Sep 2010A Fashion Week Reception for Picture Me: A Model's Diary, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the modeling industry, directed by Ole Schell and supermodel Sara Ziff.
Sara Ziff Amanda Schwab/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock

As reported, many designers are vying for a slew of CFDA awards that will be given out that night, including American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessories Designer of the Year, American Emerging Designer of the Year, International Women’s Designer of the Year, and International Men’s Designer of the Year.

Other special awards that will be bestowed that evening will be the Founder’s Award (Aurora James), Environmental Sustainability Award (Patagonia), the Media Award (Nina Garcia), the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award (Dapper Dan) and the Board of Directors’ Tribute (Yeohlee Teng).

 

