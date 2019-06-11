They Are Wearing: Pitti Uomo 96

Forgot Password?
The streetwear brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and more launches its first official collaboration with L.A.’s old-school haunt Dan Tana’s restaurant.
The digital influencer takes on body positivity with her new label Zeba.
Wes Gordon has put color and joy at the heart of his Carolina Herrera. “It’s not a greige story,” he says.
Seven installations by a mix of artists and designers are on display at the Manifattura Tabacchi, a former tobacco factory being redeveloped in the west of Florence.
Clare Waight Keller plans to serve her signature razor-sharp tailoring with a sportswear attitude and couture-inspired fabrics.
Trends galore surfaced in the most extraordinary of venues, with London men’s designers using more women than ever, softening up streetwear and working a rainbow of Seventies shades and sugary pastels into their lineups.
The designer showed his horror-themed resort collection at Universal’s eerily blissful suburban Americana stand-in used in “Leave it To Beaver,” “The Munsters” and “Desperate Housewives.”
Peter Dundas marked the opening with a party and guests including Lady Mary Charteris, Betty Bachz, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and Sabine Getty.
Speakers at the Shopify Plus panel in London spoke about the importance of putting the customer first.
“I was looking at gymnastic leotards, with their gestural cutouts that are usually done in flashy rhinestones, and thinking of doing that in a chic way. And I was really focused on what’s wearable,” said former Yeezy designer Maisie Schloss of her new project.
The Italian luxury company will help restore and conserve Rome’s Belvedere Garden at Villa Tarpea and the green area located on the tufa rock of the Capitoline Hill.
“Dans Les Coulisses de Chanel” shines the spotlight on the myriad of people working at the fashion house, including interviews with Virginie Viard and the late Karl Lagerfeld.
The Camila Coelho Collection debuts at Revolve with a whopping 70 pieces, all of which are inspired by Coelho’s Brazilian roots.
Prada’s Carlo Mazzi, Giovanni Tamburi and Kean Etro were among the speakers.
Stuart Vevers looked to a pair of Nineties films for a collection right for now.