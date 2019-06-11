They Are Wearing: Pitti Uomo 96

WWD logo

Fashion Features

Cloney designer Duke Christian George, left, and Dan Tana.

Fashion Features

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Fave Cloney Sets First Collaboration

The streetwear brand loved by Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kanye West and more launches its first official collaboration with L.A.’s old-school haunt Dan Tana’s restaurant.

clock 7hBooth Moore

Nabela Noor

Fashion Features

Beauty YouTuber Nabela Noor Sets Fashion Label

The digital influencer takes on body positivity with her new label Zeba.

clock 7hEricka Franklin

Wes Gordon

Fashion Features

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Wes Gordon’s Early Impact at Herrera

Wes Gordon has put color and joy at the heart of his Carolina Herrera. “It’s not a greige story,” he says.

clock 11hBridget Foley

Get access to more fashion features coverage from WWD.com SUBSCRIBE TODAY
A view of Linda Loppa's night walk in Florence.

Fashion Features

Linda Loppa Curates Night Walk in Florence

Seven installations by a mix of artists and designers are on display at the Manifattura Tabacchi, a former tobacco factory being redeveloped in the west of Florence.

clock 19hKatya Foreman

Givenchy Mens Preview Spring 2020

Fashion Features

Givenchy Touts New Approach to Tailoring at Pitti

Clare Waight Keller plans to serve her signature razor-sharp tailoring with a sportswear attitude and couture-inspired fabrics.

clock June 11, 2019Joelle Diderich

Backstage at Stefan Cooke Men's Spring 2020 photographed in London on 09 June 2019

Fashion Features

Soft-edged Streetwear, Women, Zombies: London Men’s Week Has It All

Trends galore surfaced in the most extraordinary of venues, with London men’s designers using more women than ever, softening up streetwear and working a rainbow of Seventies shades and sugary pastels into their lineups.

clock June 9, 2019Samantha Conti and Natalie Theodosi

Suki Waterhouse and Jeremy Scott on the runwayMoschino Show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jun 2019

Fashion Features

Scary Chic: Jeremy Scott Shows Monster Moschino Collection at Universal Studios Hollywood

The designer showed his horror-themed resort collection at Universal’s eerily blissful suburban Americana stand-in used in “Leave it To Beaver,” “The Munsters” and “Desperate Housewives.”

clock June 8, 2019Booth Moore

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 06: Evangelo Bousis, Eugenie Niarchos and Peter Dundas attends Dundas Travelling Flagship on June 06, 2019 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett

Fashion Features

Dundas Talks Panthers, New Projects During Opening at Selfridges

Peter Dundas marked the opening with a party and guests including Lady Mary Charteris, Betty Bachz, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, and Sabine Getty.

clock June 7, 2019Tianwei Zhang

Shopify's Commerce plus event

Fashion Features

Linda Farrow, Hourglass and Shopify Plus on the Direct-to-Consumer Mentality

Speakers at the Shopify Plus panel in London spoke about the importance of putting the customer first.

clock June 6, 2019Fiona Ma

Shaun Ross, Kanye West and Maisie WilenMaisie Wilen Event, Cocktails, Night Gallery, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jun 2019

Fashion Features

Kanye West Yeezy Designer Debuts Solo Collection

“I was looking at gymnastic leotards, with their gestural cutouts that are usually done in flashy rhinestones, and thinking of doing that in a chic way. And I was really focused on what’s wearable,” said former Yeezy designer Maisie Schloss of her new project.

clock June 6, 2019Booth Moore

Backstage at Gucci Cruise 2020

Fashion Features

Gucci Pledges to Contribute 1.6M Euros to Restoration Project

The Italian luxury company will help restore and conserve Rome’s Belvedere Garden at Villa Tarpea and the green area located on the tufa rock of the Capitoline Hill.

clock June 6, 2019Luisa Zargani

Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion Features

New Illustrated Chanel Book Unveils What Goes On Backstage

“Dans Les Coulisses de Chanel” shines the spotlight on the myriad of people working at the fashion house, including interviews with Virginie Viard and the late Karl Lagerfeld.

clock June 6, 2019Fleur Burlet

The Camila Coelho Collection caters to a diverse set of women, which Coelho said is reflective of her home country of Brazil.

Fashion Features

Exclusive: Camila Coelho Announces Eponymous Fashion Label

The Camila Coelho Collection debuts at Revolve with a whopping 70 pieces, all of which are inspired by Coelho’s Brazilian roots.

clock June 6, 2019Alexa Tietjen

The Luxury Summit organized by the 24Ore Business School in collaboration with economic newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore.

Fashion Features

Future of Luxury Discussed at Sole 24 Ore Summit

Prada’s Carlo Mazzi, Giovanni Tamburi and Kean Etro were among the speakers.

clock June 5, 2019Alessandra Turra and Sandra Salibian

Coach 1941 Resort 2020

Fashion Features

Coach 1941 Resort 2020

Stuart Vevers looked to a pair of Nineties films for a collection right for now.

clock June 4, 2019Jean E. Palmieri and Bridget Foley

Load More Arrow

Essentialist

Today's Must Read

consumer shopping expectations

Business

Salesforce Report: 66% of Customers Will Pay More for Experience

clock 11mAdriana Lee

Latest Galleries

Street Style at Pitti Uomo.

They Are Wearing: Pitti Uomo 96
Club Solo3

2019 Father’s Day Gift Guide Ideas
Salvatore Ferragamo Men's Spring 2020

Salvatore Ferragamo Men’s Spring 2020
Street style at London Fashion Week Men's spring 2020

They Are Wearing: London Fashion Week Men’s Spring 2020
Cinq à Sept Resort 2020

Cinq à Sept Resort 2020

Social Studies

More From Our Brands

ad