The Standout Fashion Looks From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival has had no shortage of standout fashion moments on the likes of Anne Hathaway, Bella Hadid, Elle Fanning, Kristen Stewart and many others.

Many celebrities came together to celebrating the 75th anniversary of the annual film festival, showing off their designer looks on the event’s famous steps.

Hadid, who has long been a fixture on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and is known for her memorable fashion moments, left her mark on Tuesday wearing a vintage Versace black draped gown designed by Gianni Versace for his spring 1987 collection.

Debuting her film “Armageddon Time,” Hathaway has also made an impression on many Cannes spectators, particularly for her custom Armani Privé white sequined column dress with a matching train she wore to the film’s screening.

As the 2022 Cannes Film Festival is slowly nearing its end, WWD looks at some of the most standout fashion looks from the last week. Read on for more.

Bella Hadid in Versace

Bella Hadid at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA

Bella Hadid is no stranger to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet, regularly wearing striking looks that have remained in the cultural lexicon. Take last year when she wore an avant garde Schiaparelli gown accented with a gilded brass necklace in the shape of trompe l’oeil lungs from the design house’s fall 2021 couture collection.

This year, however, Hadid went the vintage route with her red carpet look. Hadid walked the red carpet on Tuesday wearing a vintage black draped gown from Versace’s spring 1987 collection, which was designed by Gianni Versace himself.

Cara Delevingne in Balmain

Cara Delevingne at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Cara Delevingne was another model that had a standout fashion moment at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, wearing a custom Balmain gown with a pointed bustier top and sheer cutouts. Delevingne walked the red carpet alongside Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Rebecca Hall in Prada

Rebecca Hall at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. WireImage

As one of this year’s jury members, director and actress Rebecca Hall has had several standout fashion moments during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. One of these looks debuted Monday night when Hall walked the red carpet wearing a custom rose gold sequined gown embellished with crystal embroidery from Prada.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kristen Stewart attended the premiere of her upcoming film, “Crime of the Future,” on Monday wearing a two-piece look from Chanel’s spring 2022 couture collection. The look consisted of a long-sleeved crop top embellished with beads paired with a draped white silk skirt.

Naomi Campbell in Valentino

Naomi Campbell at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Courtesy of Valentino

Naomi Campbell made an impression on Cannes spectators on Monday at the screening of “Decision to Leave” when she walked the red carpet wearing a black feather-embellished gown with a plunging neckline from Valentino’s spring 2022 couture collection.

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga

Isabelle Huppert at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

As she regularly stars in Balenciaga campaigns, it was only natural that French actress Isabelle Huppert looked to the design house for the Cannes Film Festival. For the premiere of “Forever Young” on Sunday, Huppert wore a bright green, draped dress and bodysuit with matching gloves from Balenciaga.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. WWD

For the premiere of her HBO series “Irma Vep” on Sunday, Oscar-winning actress Alicia Vikander wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown. Vikander’s gown was hand-embroidered with copper metallic sequins and paillettes. She paired the look with Louis Vuitton High Jewelry.

Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé

Anne Hathaway at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Anne Hathaway has had several standout fashion moments throughout the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, including the custom Armani Privé look she wore for the premiere of her film “Armageddon Time.” Hathaway’s look was a crop top and skirt made with white sequins and featured a train.

Viola Davis in Alexander McQueen

Viola Davis at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Before receiving Kering’s 2022 Women in Motion Award, Viola Davis walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday wearing a bright yellow, off-the-shoulder corseted dress from Alexander McQueen.

Elle Fanning in Armani Privé

Elle Fanning at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Another star known for their standout Cannes red carpet fashion, actress Elle Fanning made her return on Wednesday wearing a custom gown from Armani Privé. Fanning’s blush-toned dress was embellished with sequins and featured a tulle skirt.

Eva Longoria in Cristina Ottaviano

Eva Longoria at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

For the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” on Wednesday, Eva Longoria stood out on the red carpet wearing a silver mirror-embellished gown by New York-based designer Cristina Ottaviano.

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Jennifer Connelly also had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Connelly went with Louis Vuitton for her red carpet look, wearing a custom off-the-shoulder gown made from blistered jacquard featuring silver metallic thread.

Lashana Lynch in Fendi

Lashana Lynch at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

For opening night, British actress Lashana Lynch started the festival off strong on the red carpet wearing a Fendi hand-embroidered jacquard dress from the design house’s spring 2022 couture collection.

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Julianne Moore at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Additionally on opening night, actress Julianne Moore also made an impression on Cannes spectators by walking the red carpet wearing a plunging neck, drop-waist gown from Bottega Veneta. She paired the custom dress with Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace dubbed the “Tribute to Paris,” which is meant as an homage to the city’s culture. The necklace features a 35-carat emerald at the center.

READ MORE HERE:

All the Looks You Need to See From the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Riley Keough on Directing, Nepotism and Crying During ‘Elvis’

Sabrina Elba on Her First Acting Role, Activism and Not Working With Idris