2022 CFDA Fashion Awards Reveals Nominees and Honorees

The Council of Fashion Designers of America has revealed the nominees and honorees for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Amazon Fashion.

The event will take place on Nov. 7 at Cipriani South Street at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan.

Competing for American Womenswear Designer of the Year are Catherine Holstein for Khaite, Christopher John Rogers (the 2021 winner), Gabriela Hearst, LaQuan Smith, and Peter Do.

Vying for American Menswear Designer of the Year are Emily Bode Aujla for Bode (the 2021 winner), Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God, Mike Amiri for Amiri, Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York, and Willy Chavarria.

The nominees for American Accessory Designer of the Year are: Aurora James for Brother Vellies, Brandon Blackwood, Raul Lopez for Luar, Stuart Vevers for Coach, and Telfar Clemens for Telfar (the 2021 winner).

The American Emerging Designer of the Year nominees are Bach Mai, Carly Mark for Puppets and Puppets, Colm Dellane for KidSuper, Elena Velez, and Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey.

The Board of Trustees’ Award will be given posthumously to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer’s contribution to global fashion. Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection and chief executive officer of Off-White, died Nov. 21, 2021.

Lenny Kravitz, the singer-songwriter, record producer and actor, will be awarded the CFDA’s 2022 Fashion Icon.

The Positive Social Influence Award will go to Slaysians from The House of Slay featuring Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, Tina Leung and Ezra William.

The Founder’s Award, in honor of Eleanor Lambert, will be awarded to Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu curator in charge at The Costume Institute at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Laurie Lynn Stark and Richard Stark of Chrome Hearts will receive the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Media Award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard goes to Patti Wilson, a fashion stylist.

The Environmental Sustainability Award will be presented to The United Nations and accepted by Amina J. Mohammed, United Nations deputy secretary-general.

This year, the CFDA will introduce a new Stylist Award. The inaugural recipient is Law Roach, who works with such celebrities as Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton, Hunter Shafer, Halsey, and Venus Williams, among others.

Law Roach Courtesy, Easton Schirra.

To mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary year, the organization is adding a one-time Special Anniversary Award, which goes to longtime CFDA member Jeffrey Banks.

Additional award recipients will be named in the coming weeks.

“The 2022 CFDA Fashion awards will celebrate American fashion’s best and brightest talents, but also the CFDA’s 60th anniversary milestone,” said Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA. “This year’s nominees reflect the renewed excitement around American fashion generated by designers who are redefining the future of our industry. The CFDA thanks Amazon Fashion for its support of the awards.”

Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, added, “The CFDA Fashion Awards is an opportunity to recognize and applaud the designers who are using their creativity to transform and drive the industry forward. Amazon Fashion shares a joint mission with the CFDA to support America’s foremost designers, who have been influential in their efforts, from sustainability to innovation. Congratulations to all of the nominees and honorees this year.”

Nominations for each award category were submitted by the CFDA Fashion Awards Guild, made up of members of the CFDA, along with top fashion retailers, journalists and stylists.

To mark the CFDA’s 60th anniversary, the awards will be cohosted by CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollugh.