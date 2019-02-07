Eagle-eyed fashion fans will notice that history has been made with the new Kith x Versace collaboration, modeled here by Bella Hadid. The collab marks the first time that Versace’s iconic Medusa logo has been altered—in this case, the Kith logo has been placed over her eyes. Report: @laylailchi . . . . #wwdfashion #kith #versace #kithxversace #bellahadid