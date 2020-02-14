By  on February 14, 2020

LONDON — It’s the end of an era for An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx, who have decided to shut their Antwerp-based fashion label A.F. Vandevorst after 22 years.

WWD has learned that the spring 2020 collection, in stores now, will be the last from the husband-and-wife design team who first met in 1987 on their first day of school at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp.

