LONDON — It’s the end of an era for An Vandevorst and Filip Arickx, who have decided to shut their Antwerp-based fashion label A.F. Vandevorst after 22 years.

WWD has learned that the spring 2020 collection, in stores now, will be the last from the husband-and-wife design team who first met in 1987 on their first day of school at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp.