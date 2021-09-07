×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LaQuan Smith Is in An Empire State of Mind

Fashion

Highlights from a Special Edition of Milan Design Week

Fashion

Moore From New York: Welcome to New York Fashion Week, the Same but Different

Adidas Originals Launches ‘Blue Version’ Collection

Adidas Originals is launching its inaugural, elevated ready-to-wear collection “Blue Version" for fall.

A look from Adidas Originals' Blue
A look from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection. PIERRE-ANGE CARLOTTI

Adidas Originals is launching its inaugural ready-to-wear collection, “Blue Version,” today. Two years in the works, the debut fall 2021 collection pays homage to the brand’s rich heritage by melding traditional sportswear and brand codes with luxe materials, unconventional cuts, elevated silhouettes and a distinct, fashion-forward point of view.

A look from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection
A look from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall collection. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Let’s start with color,” Adidas senior director, design (Statement, Y-3 and Luxury), Stefano Pierre Beruschi said over Zoom from Herzogenaurach, Germany, where the sportswear giant is based. “Blue Version is the name I came up with because I wanted it to be anchored in something we all know. Bluebird is a very distinctive color for Adidas in general: it’s a trademark, it’s iconic to our history. I wanted to celebrate that from beyond the shoebox to draped on the body.

Related Galleries

“Beyond just a branding trademark, blue is an evocative color: it’s loyal, sincere, emulating the soul of the brand and the cultures that decorate the brand. It’s a very meaningful way to have a consistent dialogue with every collection we put out.“

To celebrate the fall collection, the brand enlisted photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti to shoot the campaign, starring filmmaker Ganna Bogdan and musician Duckwrth, and capture the “emotive qualities of blue and what it means to the two creative co-stars,” the brand noted. ​​

While variations of the color blue will always play a lead role throughout Blue Version’s messaging and collections, fall’s rtw incorporates harmonizing colors (black, white, beige, tan) throughout the selection of hybridized garments. 

An image from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall campaign
An image from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall campaign. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Although the brand is not shy to debut fashion-forward collections, collaborations and partnerships — including those with Adidas x Ivy Park by Beyoncé, Stella McCartney, Prada and more — Blue Version serves as Adidas Originals’ largest individual, elevated fashion endeavor to date. 

“It took a lot of conviction from my side to have them believe that we can do this, we have the credibility to do this. We’re shy to do bold gestures and we rely on other people to give us that authority,” Pierre Beruschi noted.

The influence of sportswear across fashion is immense, spanning everything from designer and luxury to mass across the decades. When Pierre Beruschi came into the brand, he wanted to harness the sportswear giant’s global impact and influence — from its iconic three stripes and trefoil logo to its signature silhouettes and aesthetic — to create new fashion-centric impressions. “We don’t always need to follow, we need to lead, and I think we have enough arsenal,” he said. 

A trench-coat from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection
A trenchcoat from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall collection. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Although wary to use the word “unapologetic,” Pierre Beruschi described the fall collection as such, saying it’s “about clashing staple garments that are outside of the Adidas world and having them as hybridity with things are 100 percent us. A fusion between us and icons from the outside.” 

For instance, reinvigorated trenchcoats, which blend sportswear with classic tailoring cuts; trouser-meets-jogger pants; elevated Beckenbauer tracksuits; remixed bowling and duffel bags, and even an ultra-cool corset tank top. Sporting codes such as brand emblems, sportswear materials, archival jersey typographical prints and more permeate the collection.

A pant from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection
A pant from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall collection. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

From tailoring to a signature camouflage print, Pierre Beruschi and his team put emphasis on keeping the “outside” items’ integrity — be it fabrication, silhouette — while fusing them with archival and current elements from Adidas Originals. 

I was really pushing for a fashion concept that is inspired by ourselves, really exploring a very elevated expression of our archive… Mixing together a lot of history, a lot of areas of our history, multiple studies of different sports, and legacies of the brand. Veering the character of sports with the strong personality of fashion,” he added.

A look from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection
A look from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall collection. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

For future collections (noting he’s currently working on Blue Version’s fourth), Pierre Beruschi and his team will take the same “purist approach” to the Adidas Originals archive, while pulling inspiration from the current culture — music, lifestyle, styling, among others touchpoints — that have adopted the brand throughout history.

“That really does embody a lot of what we’re doing for Blue Version: finding those niche subcultures that have adopted us and have become a significant trophy of cool for those kids. Take that, use that, create from that; be inspired by them and the music they listen to… how they wear it, how it’s worn, how it’s styled. Using that as a foundation to grow upon.

A look from Adidas Originals' Blue Version fall collection
A look from Adidas Originals’ Blue Version fall collection. Pierre-Ange Carlotti

Within the 64-piece debut collection, which is produced in the same factories as Adidas’ premium Y-3 label, ready-to-wear ranges from $50 to $280 while outerwear starts at $250 and goes up to $700 (for a reversible fur coat). Blue Version will be available with select retailers as well as at Adidas flagships and online.

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Adidas Originals Launches 'Blue Version' Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad