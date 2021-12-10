Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng Open Savoir-Faire Exhibition

The gold carpet that had been rolled out alongside the Hong Kong harbor for the opening of “Savoir-Faire: The Master of Craft in Fashion” exhibition made for a windy arrivals area when guests turned up to its fete Friday.

The new exhibition, co-curated by Carine Roitfeld and Adrian Cheng, takes designer and couture fashion from 22 houses–including Balenciaga, Dior, Chanel, Iris van Herpen, Paco Rabanne, Richard Quinn, Tom Van Der Borght–and intersperses it with 12 exceptional Asian design objects from the K11 Arts and Crafts Foundation ranging from a tea cup set to a lacquered cabinet that originates from Yangzhou.

Dressed in a crystal-embroidered “savoir-faire suit” by Alexander McQueen, Cheng touted the exhibition, which opens to the public from December 13 to February 14, as a first in combining Eastern craft and Western couture.

“We’re here to inspire the next generation about craftsmanship,” he said.

He was joined by around 450 other guests including martial arts master Donnie Yen, actors Stephen Fung and Michele Reis, and the architect Andre Fu on opening night.

Adrian Cheng Courtesy

“We’re here to rejuvenate,” Cheng added. “There is really the mission to make sure then next generation understands the heritage.”

Despite the range of the pieces on display, which range from a jade inlay dimsum box to an opulently bedazzled Richard Quinn dress, Cheng expressed that “many times, when you see the artifacts from the K11 Foundation and when you see the couture, you see commonalities. You see themes that are common.”

Meanwhile, around 6,000 miles away in Paris, a smaller crowd of around 50 guests were hosted by Roitfeld for a cocktail. Model Soo Joo Park, designer Christelle Kocher and artist Adel Abdessemed were among those who gathered at the Crillon hotel, where the Hong Kong gala was broadcast on a screen.

Originally, the plan was to have overseas guests attend but given pandemic travel restrictions remained tight, the event evolved into this simultaneous livestream format instead.