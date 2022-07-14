×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings More Black Talent to the Runway

The fashion show is a culmination of the Black Fashion Accelerator, a six-month intensive program that helps Black entrepreneurs in fashion

Besida 2022 BFA Fashion Show Collection
Sophia Danner- Okotie's label Besida at the 2022 BFA fashion show. Courtesy of Afropunk

As the sun set in New York City Wednesday, a melting pot of people poured into the Shopify store in the SoHo neighborhood decked in Black-owned designer garb — Telfar duffel bags and Hanifa dresses among them — to Afropunk x Shopify’s Black Fashion Accelerator Fashion Show.

The fashion show is a culmination of the first year of the Black Fashion Accelerator program, a partnership between Afropunk and Shopify designed to offer professional development to a cohort of nine emerging fashion designers in order to help them create more profitable and sustainable brands.

“Black-owned businesses are underrepresented in the U.S., and Shopify is committed to making entrepreneurship accessible to anyone, anywhere,” Amena Agbaje, marketing program lead for Black entrepreneurship at Shopify, said. “There is nothing more inspiring to me than to offer Black entrepreneurs the tools and support to get their businesses up and running.”

Related Galleries

Over the course of six months, the inaugural class of designers were offered access to experts and resources in the fashion industry, including exclusive mentorship from Chris Bevans, a 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist and the creative director of performance wear brand Dyne.

The 2022 BFA class of designers includes Bronté Laurent, founder of Par Bronté Laurent; Archie Clay 3rd and Tajh Crutch, founders of Wear Brims; Jelisa Smith, founder of House of Fleek; Melissa A. Mitchell, founder of Abeille Creations; Valerie Blaise, founder of Avvoune; Paakow Essandoh, founder of Mizizi; Sophia Danner-Okotie, founder of Besida, and Sylvester Ndhlovu, founder of RuvaAfricWear.

The Shopify store had large open-faced windows that gave way to multitiered stage, where models emerged through the spliced crowd to showcase the designers’ collections. DJ Mixshow and host Gitoo entertained the crowd with Afrobeats tunes and conversational jargon that gave the show into a warm, familiar atmosphere.

Okotie’s collection for her brand Besida, titled “Masego,” which the designer said means “blessings” in Tswana, a language spoken in Botswana, featured cotton Ankara reversible wrap maxi skirts, an Ankara kaftan with an asymmetric hemline, and an Ankara top/skirt combo that can be worn four ways. Besida takes a sustainable approach to its designs, paying homage to the designer’s Nigerian roots and how people there, Okotie said, naturally embrace sustainable and non-wasteful practices.

Besida 2022 BFA Fashion Show Collection
Sophia Danner-Okotie’s label Besida at the 2022 BFA fashion show. Courtesy of Afropunk

“We really try to make sure we source our fabrics in Nigeria specifically, and our team of artisans are in Nigeria. I always say us Africans know how to take one thing and make the most out of it,” the Okotie said. “We’re actually very sustainable by nature, so that’s what influences our sustainable designs. I have people who’ve been wearing my clothes since 2015 because we make sure that the clothes are made so well you don’t ever feel the need to throw it away.”

Along with designing sustainable fashion, Besida also pays the West African women artisans who work for the brand a living wage, a factor Okotie said helped financially equip many of the workers to enroll in higher education.

“Two of my tailors quit this year, and I was tempted to be hurt until they told me they were going to college. They could depend on this constant salary to put money away to afford school, all from one year of working,” the designer said. “Now, they’re going to study mass law and communications, so I’m really proud of that.”

Inspired by the Zambia space program of the 1960s, Mizizi’s new collection, called Afronaut, took a futuristic twist on the idea of Black people wearing custom Mizizi on a voyage to space. The models, sporting afros and holographic sunglasses, wore oversized jumpsuits that simulated space suits, formfitting jersey shirt and short sets printed with the brand’s logo on the sleeve and the word “afronaut” across the center, and baggy lightweight drawstring jackets for a streetwear-chic look into the galaxies.

Mizizi BFA 2022 Collection
Paakow Essandoh’s brand Mizizi at the 2022 BFA fashion show. Courtesy of Afropunk

Essandoh created Mizizi in 2013 while attending the University of South Florida, and said the idea for the brand was a passion project that would allow him to connect with other cultures. The Ghanaian American designer said representing other cultures through his streetwear designs, specifically those in the African Diaspora, is important.

“The African Diaspora, to me, means community. We may not necessarily be the same or have the same exact cultures, but there’s an underlying comfortability that’s there whenever connecting with others in the diaspora,” he said. “You can feel confident wherever you are wearing what you are, and still celebrate your culture at the same time.”

Fashion influencer Claire Sulmers, founder of fashion blog Fashion Bomb Daily was among the attendees, as was Monique Rodriguez, founder of Black-owned hair care brand Mielle Organics, which styled all of the models’ hair for the show.

As for what the fashion industry should be prioritizing moving forward to support Black entrepreneurs in fashion, Essandoh says the Black Fashion Accelerator is a good example to replicate.

“What the accelerator program is doing is exactly what needs to be done,” the Mizizi founder said. “Connecting the youth with people across the entire fashion industry who are experienced in different areas and who look like us and investing in the education of fashion.”

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Hot Summer Bags

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Afropunk x Shopify Fashion Show Brings

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad