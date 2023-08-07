After a Blockbuster Christmas Takeover, Dior Opens Summer Pop-ups at Harrods

LONDON — Dior is back for more at Harrods, opening a string of pop-ups showcasing the fall 2023 women’s collections by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The shops — which showcase ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories — are all located on the ground floor and will be open throughout August.

The first shop recreates a library decorated with the brand’s Plan de Paris print, which was inspired by a scarf designed by Monsieur Dior in the 1950s. The streets and monuments of the French capital are traced on the floor and walls.

Dior has also dressed the Harrods facade with Plan de Paris images, including Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and 30 Avenue Montaigne, Dior’s Paris headquarters. The facade facing Brompton Road features a large central panel while the windows are filled with bookshelves.

The second space is a gift shop adorned with Dior’s Florilegio print. Items on offer include D-Bobby bob hats, silk twill shirts, Mizza scarves and the Dior Book tote.

The third space recreates a cabinet of curiosities and stocks leather goods, and variations of the Lady Dior and Lady D-Joy bags in a kaleidoscope of color.

Dior and Harrods are longtime collaborators, and the brand often creates a special installation during the month of August when London is filled with big-spending tourists from the U.S. and the Middle East.

Dior has draped the Harrods facade with its Plan de Paris images of the French capital’s streets.

In November, Dior and Harrods unveiled their largest-scale collaboration, a gingerbread world and immersive experience that traced the history of Christian Dior, his family and career. As part of the holiday project, Dior took over 44 windows, the facade of the Knightsbridge store, a café and two pop-up shops.

A megastar measuring 17 meters, or almost 60 feet, was placed high above the Brompton Road entrance, forming part of a lavish 3D display inspired by sketches from the Roman artist Pietro Ruffo for the Dior cruise 2023 collection.

According to industry sources, “The Fabulous World of Dior” takeover generated more than 25 million pounds in sales, and transformed Dior into the number-one bestselling brand at Harrods. The store declined to confirm any figures, but said Dior was a “top performer” throughout the 2022 festive season.

In the summer of 2021 Dior opened a pop-up boutique housing the fall 2021 women’s rtw collection with a custom set by the Italian visual artist Marco Lodola, a key figure in Neo-futurism.

The Pop art-inspired set radiated light and color and included Dior’s silhouettes and symbols of the English capital, such as double-decker buses, black cabs and electric guitars.