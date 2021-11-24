Alessandro Michele to Receive BFC Trailblazer Award at Fashion Awards

LONDON — Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele will receive the Trailblazer Award at The Fashion Awards 2021 on Nov. 29 at the Royal Albert Hall.

The British Fashion Council, which is staging the awards with TikTok this year, said it is honoring Michele “for his visionary work to date in positioning Gucci at the intersection of culture, art, music and film.”

The BFC noted that, in the past year, Michele has presented Gucci’s Aria and Love Parade collections, launched Vault by Gucci and opened the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibit and the Gucci Archive in Florence, “continuing to expand the scope of what a traditional luxury fashion brand should be.”

The organization added that much of the work Michele does “closely aligns with the film industry, highlighting fashion’s critical position at the intersection of culture and art. The Gucci Love Parade was a celebration of all things Hollywood while his collection Oouverture of Something that Never Ended was launched during GucciFest, the brand’s digital film festival that took place late last year.

“Alessandro’s work at Gucci over the last year defines what it means is to be a trailblazer,” said BFC chief executive officer Caroline Rush.

“He is a pioneer in every aspect of his creative output, and uses the power of design to pave new paths connecting the fashion industry to all other industries from film to digital innovation. He is an incredible source of inspiration for many generations to come and we look forward to celebrating with him next week in London.”

The Trailblazer Award was introduced at The Fashion Awards in 2018, and is one of the Special Recognition Awards, recognizing innovators and creatives in fashion “whose work in the past year has been a game-changer and has significantly shaped the industry.”

Previous winners include Kim Jones and McQueen’s Sarah Burton.