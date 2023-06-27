EXCLUSIVE: Alexander McQueen Taps Into Home Fragrances

LONDON — The Alexander McQueen brand is branching out.

The British fashion house is adding home fragrances to sit alongside its ready-to-wear, accessories and fragrances. It is a natural and often first step for any brand testing the waters to enter the homeware arena.

The candle collection is made up of three scents — Ghost Flower, Pagan Rose and Savage Bloom — taking inspiration from juxtapositioned ideas such as “light and darkness, innovation and tradition and strength and fragility,” according to the brand.

Each candle was envisioned by a different perfumer, where they were tasked with interpreting the McQueen codes into a scent, with slight nods to the brand’s runway collections, where storytelling is at its heart.

The candles take after an egg shape are are in a container made from black lacquered glass with three different lids in silver metal, antique dark metal and antique gold presented in a recyclable wooden crate.

All the candles are made from a mix of black mineral waxes and rapeseed wax for a cleaner burn. They are priced at 295 pounds each.

Saffron, tuberose and oud are the notes included in Savage Bloom; fresh freesia and peony with earthy patchouli are featured in Ghost Flower, and wild rose, cognac and peat moss are in Pagan Rose.

The candles will be available in select McQueen stores and online at alexandermcqueen.com from Wednesday.

May was a robust month for the Kering-owned brand, which dressed Beyoncé for the opening of the “Renaissance World Tour” on May 10 in Stockholm. The mega star wore a heavily silver beaded jumpsuit. Meanwhile, Catherine, Princess of Wales, wore a McQueen dress for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6. Kate Middleton was dressed in a long white gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

For the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the newly crowned Princess of Wales arrived in an Alexander McQueen dress with a formal mantel overtop. Rather than a tiara, she wore a headpiece by milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen paired with South Sea Pearl and Diamond earrings that belonged to Princess Diana. Courtesy of Getty Images

The Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore McQueen.

In the same month, McQueen debuted its first pre-fall 2023 campaign with David Sims set against a brutalist backdrop.