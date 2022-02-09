Alexander McQueen to Stage New York Show on March 15

LONDON — Just as the other big Kering brands, such as Gucci and Bottega Veneta, are returning home for their fall collections, Alexander McQueen is embracing the itinerant show.

The brand said Wednesday it plans to show its fall women’s wear collection on March 15 in New York, but gave no further details. The off-schedule show will happen well after the main fall collections wind up in early March.

McQueen usually shows on the Paris calendar, but broke with tradition last October with an off-schedule show in the far eastern reaches of London.

Guests sat inside this greenhouse-like dome, surrounded by views of the City of London and a sunny sky — a striking contrast to the eerie sounds of thunder that blasted through the speakers and reached a crescendo as the show was about to begin.

The crowd was mostly local; there was no street-style frenzy or fanfare outside the venue, while the vibrant front row was packed with McQueen supporters, including Kosar Ali, Vanessa Kirby and Emilia Clarke, picked for their close relationship with the house rather than the size of their Instagram following.

Asked why she chose to show in London, and when the European collections were all wrapped up, McQueen’s creative director Sarah Burton said she wanted to “listen to the rhythm of her studio,” stay immersed in her London day-to-day and choose a time and place that suited the team.

Indeed, the event in October had the feel of an indie show, one that was pure McQueen, and that didn’t conform to broader industry demands.