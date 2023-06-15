×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 15, 2023

Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet’s ‘Camp Pride’ Event Creates Summer Camp Experience

The event benefits the Ali Forney Center, which helps LGBTQ homeless youth in New York City.

Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose and Stacey Bendet
Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose and Stacey Bendet Getty Images for alice + olivia

In true Alice + Olivia fashion, Stacey Bendet hosted an over-the-top fifth annual Pride event Wednesday night with a “Camp Pride” theme. Combining Pride Month with kids going off to summer camp, Alice + Olivia created bunk bed cabins; a camp canteen full of Nilla wafers, Lays potato chips, T-shirts, hoodies and Barnum’s animal crackers; an oversize canoe filled with flowers, and camp-themed activations such as friendship bracelet making, tetherball and cornhole.

And, what you’d probably never find at a reputable summer camp, bars that looked like camp lifeguard stations, serving Astral Tequila cocktails.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A view of the decor at Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
The canteen at Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride.” Getty Images for alice + olivia

“This is our fifth year and it’s gotten bigger and more fun every year,” said Stacey Bendet, founder and creative director of Alice + Olivia, noting last year’s theme was “Pride Prom.”

“We always like a theme that’s colorful and fun and happy and decided ‘let’s do summer camp,’ and make it art and activities and letter writing. And the letters are all going to the kids at the Ali Forney Center,” Bendet said. The party was held at the Close East Lawn in Chelsea and featured a live performance by Kenzie and DJ Ty Sunderland, situated on a giant rainbow stage.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: (L-R) Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Ann Nader attend Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
Sarah Jane Nader, Mary Holland Nader, Brooks Nader and Grace Ann Nader. Getty Images for alice + olivia

The event benefits the Ali Forney Center, which is the largest LGBTQ community center helping LGBTQ homeless youth.

Among the guests were Katie Holmes, Ariana DeBose, Dylan Mulvaney, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Maddie Ziegler, Alexandra Richards, Brooks Nader and Cuba Gooding Jr.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A view of the decor at Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
The camp bunk at Alice + Olivia’s “Camp Pride.” Getty Images for alice + olivia

“As a designer, a CEO and a mother, I believe it’s not just our responsibility, but our privilege to actively participate in Pride and celebrate inclusivity, diversity and love in all forms,” said Bendet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A view of the decor at Camp Pride presented by alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for alice + olivia)
The canoe filled with flowers. Getty Images for alice + olivia

In honor of Pride, all Alice + Olivia stores and e-commerce are offering a 20 percent discount on purchases when shoppers donate to Ali Forney Center’s Amazon registry through Sunday. The registry provides basic necessities to LGBTQ homeless youth that find themselves at the Ali Forney Center.

