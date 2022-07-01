×
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

American Fashion Throws Its Weight Behind New Nonprofit to Support Artisanal Craftsmanship

Heavy-hitters like Christopher John Rogers and Julie Gilhart have co-signed Closely Crafted, a new nonprofit that supports the fashion industry's evaporating talent pool of special artisans.

An artisan captured by Closely Crafted.
An artisan captured by Closely Crafted. Courtesy/Closely Crafted

American ateliers and artisans are struggling to make ends meet amid record inflation, rising real estate costs and competition from lower-cost manufacturing countries.

In noticing what had quickly become a “crisis,” milliner and accessories designer Gigi Burris O’Hara decided it was time to act. On Friday, she unveiled Closely Crafted —i a 501-3C nonprofit aimed at preserving American craftsmanship in the fashion industry and inspiring a new generation of creatives to dig into these legacy resources.

The organization already has heavy-hitting co-signors: Board members and special advisers include Julie Gilhart, Maxwell Osborne, Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill, Natalie Chanin, George Esquivel and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, among others.

“I was able to start my brand because I had access to incredible artisans who are real stewards of American crafts,” said Burris O’Hara, who established her namesake label in 2012.

