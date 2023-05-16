×
AmfAR Gala in Cannes to Spotlight Fashion Icons

Remember Grace Jones in big-shouldered Armani? Françoise Hardy in Paco Rabanne? Carine Roitfeld does, and she's giving those looks a runway spotlight.

Carine Roitfeld and Edgar Ramirez
Carine Roitfeld and Edgar Ramirez at the 2022 amfAR Gala Cannes. Stéphane Feugère/WWD

Typically dressed in sleek, black Alaïa and the sharpest heels, Carine Roitfeld’s style hardly screams school teacher.

But for this year’s fashion show at the annual amfAR gala in Cannes, she hopes to educate people about some of the most iconic looks of the contemporary age, sharing the back story of the big-shouldered Giorgio Armani suit Grace Jones chose for her landmark 1981 album “Nightclubbing,” and of the short, white metallic Paco Rabanne shift Françoise Hardy donned for the cover of Elle in 1966.

Opting for a sharper, more focused show this year — she has spearheaded the event since 2012 — Roitfeld plans to parade only 17 looks, sharing the back story of each and casting iconic models for additional fashion oomph.

Pepe Muñoz sketch of a Giorgio Armani look to be paraded at the amfAR gala in Cannes. Pepe Muñoz

The French stylist and fashion entrepreneur occasionally slides some light fashion education into her CR Runway spectacles, as she did for a 2019 event in Florence that incorporated some ’90s vintage and Christian Lacroix couture gowns.

“Each dress needs to have a history,” she said of her selections for the 29th edition of the amfAR Gala Cannes on May 25.

Versace’s famous safety pin gown, originally worn in 1994 by Elizabeth Hurley and recently reprised in a tweed incarnation for Anne Hathaway at the Met Gala, is set for the display.

Meanwhile, a landmark Vivienne Westwood dress will be modeled by the late British designer‘s model granddaughter, Cora Corré.

Other participating fashion houses include Dior, Valentino, Chanel, Prada, Tom Ford, Moschino, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Alaïa, Off-White, Richard Quinn and Miu Miu.

label Amfar Cannes 2023
Pepe Muñoz sketch of a Paco Rabanne look to be paraded at the amfAR gala in Cannes. Pepe Muñoz

To summon a second, more serious educational moment, Roitfeld has conscripted designer Jeremy Scott.

“I want him to explain how he lost a lot of friends to AIDS,” she said ruefully. “The new generation maybe doesn’t care. They think AIDS is finished. In America and Europe, they might think it’s an old disease, but it’s still a huge problem in Africa and in some parts of Asia.

“Maybe people are not using protection and I want to insist that this young generation join the combat,” Roitfeld continued. “Unfortunately, it’s still a very dangerous disease. I’ve lost so many friends from the fashion world.”

To exalt the iconic dresses she commissioned, Roitfeld called on many fashion friends to help, including casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro, hairstylist Sam McKnight, makeup artist Terry Barber and DJ Michel Gaubert.

“I hope people will listen, look, learn and be surprised,” she said, noting the looks will be sold as one auction lot. “Fashion is about dreams.”

Well-known auctioneer Simon de Pury will lead the live charity auction, with a unique Aston Martin automobile up for grabs, along with contemporary artworks and one-of-a-kind luxury items and experiences.

The exclusive black-tie event at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc spans cocktails, a seated dinner, live performances by Halsey, Gladys Knight, Adam Lambert and Bebe Rexha, plus an after party.

The Foundation for AIDS Research, more commonly known as amfAR, conscripted Queen Latifah as the host of the evening. Sponsors include Aston Martin, The Red Sea International Film Festival, Chopard, RVLV and The h.wood Group.

Chairs of this edition of the gala include Alexander Skarsgård, Angela Bassett, Coco Rocha, Don Cheadle, Ed Harris, Ethan Hawke, Eva Longoria, Heidi Klum, Jeffrey Wright, Milla Jovovich, Robert De Niro, Scarlett Johansson, and Troye Sivan.

AmfAR Gala Cannes has raised a cumulative total of more than $245 million for AIDS research.

