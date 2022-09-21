×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’

The heads of the costume, makeup and hair departments share insight into how the actress took on the role of the iconic film star.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Blonde. L to R: Adrien Brody as
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
View ALL 12 Photos

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most iconic stars in the cultural zeitgeist, inspiring countless retellings of her life and career through films and TV shows.

The latest is Netflix’s “Blonde,” which stars Ana de Armas as Monroe. The film, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month and hits Netflix Sept. 28, has received rave reviews for de Armas’ performance and transformation into Monroe, which took multiple hours each day.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, “Blonde” enlisted costume designer Jennifer Johnson, hair department head Jaime Leigh McIntosh and makeup department head Tina Roesler Kerwin to help transform de Armas into Monroe. 

Related Galleries

Each morning on set, de Armas would spend roughly two to three hours in the makeup chair with Kerwin and McIntosh, who started off her transformation with a prosthetic bald cap to hide de Armas’ dark hairline and give a foundation for her blonde wigs. Kerwin then bleached and minimized de Armas’ natural eyebrows and applied false lashes to make the actress’ eye shape match Monroe’s.

“We went through everything we could — every movie, every research book, every fan site — anything we could get our hands on,” Kerwin said about her approach to de Armas’ makeup. We always start with the script and what the director is looking for specifically and how many recreations we had to do. Then you just dive in and hit the ground running and see how many you can get right. It was a big responsibility because Marilyn has so many fans still and everyone to some extent knows what Marilyn looks like, but there are some people who really know what Marilyn looks like. To honor Ana, to honor Andrew and to honor Marilyn, it was a lot. It was a responsibility that we took very seriously.” 

“Blonde” is a dramatized retelling of Monroe’s life and career starting from her childhood. The film follows Monroe at the start of her career and highlights her ups and downs in the film industry, as well as her romantic relationships with figures like playwright Arthur Miller (played by Adrien Brody) and baseball legend Joe DiMaggio (played by Bobby Cannavale)

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” 2022 © Netflix

For the hair, makeup and costume heads, authenticity was of the utmost importance for the film considering “Blonde” recreated many of Monroe’s most famous looks. 

“I felt like as a costume designer, I had to really pay tribute to those original designs in a really loving way that also showed I was paying attention to how special they are,” Johnson said. “It’s easy to copy stuff, but it’s a lot harder to recreate it. It’s almost like a different thing, you know? Like recreating is also imbuing it with a spirt — like the labor that went into it and the amount of hands sewing it and having everything done in the way they would have been doing originally.” 

Two of Monroe’s most iconic looks that were recreated for “Blonde” are the pink dress she wears in the 1953 film “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” and the white pleated halter top dress she wears in the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch.” Both iconic dresses were originally designed by costume designer William Travilla. 

For both costumes, Johnson wanted to stay as authentic and true to the original as possible. She looked into the actual techniques and fabrics Travilla used and tried to pay homage to the designer. 

“For the specific looks, it was my job to connect the dots and investigate any missing pieces, especially with construction of costumes and really delving deep into our recreations, it was incredibly important to do that forensic work and get down to how those designs were originally made,” she said. “Then, also have the ability to not be so married to the original that it felt suffocating, so it was always on my mind to keep everything very naturalistic looking even if it was a recreation. It needed to have its own life outside of Marilyn and needed to become part of our movie.” 

One of the biggest challenges the department heads were presented with was the film’s switch between black and white and colored scenes. They explained that sometimes they knew beforehand if a scene would be in color or not, but oftentimes didn’t know or were made aware moments before filming. This mainly impacted the usage of certain colors, which affected Johnson and Kerwin.

“Lip colors were the biggest challenge — finding lip colors that would work in black and white,” Kerwin said. “We had a pre-shoot day where we were doing about 36 different images that day. It was a great crash course in trying lots and lots of lip colors. I ultimately landed on some that worked in color, some that worked in black and white and a couple that worked in both.”

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.” 2022 © Netflix

While de Armas’ beauty look remained relatively the same throughout the movie, Kerwin and McIntosh wanted the beauty to reflect Monroe’s transitions through her life and her ups and downs. 

“Marilyn is known for being a classic, iconic beauty — and fortunately for us, so is Ana,” Kerwin said. “We just had to build on that and find our Marilyn in Ana. It was also fun to wreck her sometimes and make it not perfect or glamorous — there’s a range in how she looks. We had some giggles sometimes when we got the chance to wreck her, but it’s Marilyn and you can’t get away from that in the hair, makeup and costumes.” 

De Armas’ daily transformations were key to the film, given Monroe’s long-reigning status as a fashion icon, the artists said.

“Those costumes are in the zeitgeist of the world — especially that white dress with the halter top and pleats — it’s a part of who she is, it’s part of her icon,” Johnson said. “You’re never going to have her icon be the nude pinup, even though we all know that photo. But it really is about that white dress. I think that embodies her elegance and that she was a part of a Hollywood system that was outputting amazing work and had beautiful designs coming out of it.” 

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Hot Summer Bags

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

How Ana de Armas Transformed Into

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad