×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: August 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Aaron Rose Philip Longs to Tear Down Barriers for Models With Disabilities

Business

Target’s Profits Fall By Nearly 90 Percent

Sustainability

Why Thrift, Upcycling Are the ‘Only Relevant Conversation’ in Fashion Right Now

EXCLUSIVE: & Other Stories and A.W.A.K.E. Mode Collab Brings Avant-garde to the High Street

The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories due to drop in the fall.

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode
H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories have collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode. Courtesy of & Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

LONDON — Avant-garde — but for the masses.

H&M’s sustainable subsidiary brand & Other Stories has collaborated with London-based brand A.W.A.K.E. Mode on a collection that will launch this fall.

A.W.A.K.E. Mode is led by founder Natalia Alaverdian, a former fashion director for Harper’s Bazaar Russia. The 14-piece collection consists of 12 ready-to-wear pieces and two accessories, and is due to drop in late October.

Since starting her label in 2012, Alaverdian’s designs put a playful twist on the deconstructed aesthetic that was embarked on by the likes ‘90s antifashion designers Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garçons, Yohji Yamamoto and Ann Demeulemeester.

The & Other Stories team called Alaverdian for the collaboration. She said she and her mother are massive fans of the brand, but for her, it’s always been about how the physical stores make her feel a sense of comfort.

Related Galleries

& Other Stories was launched in 2013 with a vision that merges the minimalism of Cos and H&M’s more feminine design. The brand has ateliers between Paris, Stockholm and Los Angeles — and 76 stores in 24 markets in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Alaverdian felt very encouraged to take on the job with the retailer without any hesitations, she said.

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode
“It’s quite fashion forward, but without being too snobby or too heavy,” she said. Courtesy of & Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

“It’s quite fashion-forward, but without being too snobby or too heavy,” she said, adding it’s the reason she felt comfortable in designing for the brand because it’s what she tries to convey in her own pieces.

Alaverdian said she never wants to intimidate her customers with the deep side of design, and is adamant that radical design can be comfortable and that everybody can find space for it in their wardrobe.

This is A.W.A.K.E Mode’s first collaboration with a high-street chain. & Other Stories portfolio of partnerships has always included a band of industry insiders, from Rodarte, Rejina Pyo to Zana Bayne and Sadie Williams.

In the process, Alaverdian was given total freedom to design, with & Other Stories handling production and fabric sourcing. The collection features ribbed knitwear that’s slightly off the shoulder, a black skirt with square stitching to give it a quilt illusion, a black coat with a cutout back and a white shirt that has a bustier attached to it.

The Swedish brand has stated that it has a goal of reaching 100 percent sustainably sourced or recycled materials by 2030.

Alaverdian is transparent about the sustainability behind the pieces in the collection. “Not all the fabrics are sustainable, but the wool was sourced through the Responsible Wool Standard and we also used Naia yarn,” she said. In her own practices at A.W.A.K.E. Mode, the brand uses deadstock and recycled fabrics.

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Hot Summer Bags

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

& Other Stories x A.W.A.K.E. Mode

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad