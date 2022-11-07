×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

The Met’s Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder’s Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

The British-born curator has helped the Costume Institute attract millions of visitors during his tenure.

Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne
Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne Getty Images

It could be argued that no other fashion-minded person has the reach that Andrew Bolton has, not only in engaging the world at large but in sparking conversation about how it is defined.

As the Wendy Yu curator in charge of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Bolton has used multilayered fashion exhibitions to delve into technology, automation, identity, cultural context, Catholicism and camp (as in kitsch, not pop-up tents and pine trees).

He is being saluted with the Founder’s Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert by the CFDA.

Open-mindedness, engagement and ingenuity have been integral to his 20-year tenure at the museum. Without question, the massive media frenzy — both social and traditional — around the celebrity-studded Met Gala each year has forced the unwaveringly modest Bolton into a brighter spotlight. More often than not, though, his instinctive tendency is to shift conversations to the subject at hand — and usually The Met’s exhibitions have myriad in play.

Related Galleries

“Fashion is the only art form that can respond so quickly and so directly to the times in which we’re living because of the ephemerality of fashion. Sometimes it’s done more deliberately in response to what’s going on and other times it’s more subtle and tapping into the collective consciousness,” Bolton said in an interview with WWD earlier this year.

He has also been a real ringleader for The Met in terms of getting millions of people up its marble stairs and through the main entrance on Fifth Avenue. A few of the Costume Institute exhibitions that he has curated are among the museum’s most visited. With more than 1.6 million visitors, the 2018 exhibition “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” ranks first, followed by the 1978 “Treasures of Tutankhamun” with 1.36 million visitors.

Affable and scholarly, the British-born curator earned both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in non-Western art from the University of East Anglia. Before crossing the pond to join The Met in 2002, he worked at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for nine years. At The Met, there is a lot to draw from, given the Costume Institute’s 33,000-piece plus collection that spans seven centuries. His exhibition repertoire at The Met includes such crowd-pleasers as “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” in 2011, “China: Through the Looking Glass” in 2015 and “Manus vs. Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” in 2016. Along the way, Bolton has written 16 books and continues to lecture and contribute to other publications.

However encyclopedic his knowledge and complex his curations, Bolton has cultivated an all-are-welcome multimedia approach to museum-goers and contributors alike. He has enlisted such talents as music aficionado Brian Eno, filmmaker Wong Kar-wai and OMA architect Sho Shigematsu in different capacities. For “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which wrapped up in September, nine leading directors including Martin Scorsese, Chloé Zhao, Janicza Bravo, Tom Ford and Regina King were enlisted to create cinematic vignettes in the American period rooms.

That was the second part of a yearlong exhibition that was designed to create “a living exhibition that could respond to not just conversations and the current debates within fashion, but broader ones culturally,” Bolton explained several months ago.

There will be more Bolton-prompted conversations to come, given that the Costume Institute’s “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” is set to bow this spring and his partner Thom Browne will take on the CFDA’s chairman role at the start of the new year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Hot Summer Bags

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

The Met's Andrew Bolton to Receive Founder's Award in Honor of Eleanor Lambert

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad