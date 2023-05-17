×
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: May 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Runway

Gucci Cruise 2024 Lands at Seoul’s Historic Gyeongbokgung Palace

Business

Target Tops Profit Estimates, Projects $500M Shrink Increase This Year

Fashion

Cannes Film Festival Opens With Michael Douglas Honor

Angelina Jolie Is Launching a New Kind of Fashion Business

The actress is building "a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans."

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Courtesy of Alexei Hay/Netflix/Guerlain

Leave it to Angelina Jolie to jump into the fashion fray with a humanist twist — and an inclusive bent.

Announcing a new business venture called Atelier Jolie, she describes a newfangled kind of fashion house in which consumers play the role of the designer, inviting them to collaborate with tailors, pattern makers and artisans to create unique fashion statements.

“Why simply buy the design of another person, when you can create yourself?” Jolie asks in a mission statement posted to her personal Instagram page, where she counts 14.3 million followers. She also launched a new account @atelierjolieofficial.

“We can all collect, appreciate and be influenced by the designs of others. But the highest form of self-expression — and I believe the most fun — is to create for ourselves,” she wrote in an intriguing design manifesto.

Atelier Jolie
The logo for Atelier Jolie, designed by art director Peter Miles. Courtesy of Atelier Jolie

While countless celebrities simply lend their famous names and faces to various fashion projects, Jolie describes her venture as more of a “creative collective.”

Indeed, Atelier Jolie seems in tune with the zeitgeist in proposing fashions that are sustainably conceived, respectful of creative communities, and built on the concept of self-discovery.

“We will use only curated quality vintage material and deadstock,” Jolie wrote under her Instagram post, which revealed a rustic brand logo designed by Peter Miles, an art director who has collaborated with such fashion brands as Celine, Gabriela Hearst and Repossi. “You will be able to repair or upcycle a piece from your closet you wish to revive, perfecting fit, breathing new life into what could have been thrown away, and creating quality heirloom garments with personal meaning.”

Jolie provided few specifics on the business mechanics, or even a launch date, acknowledging “I’m more of an artist than a businesswoman… Bear with me. I hope to grow this with you.”

But it seems clear that Jolie, who has worn famous designer brands and haute couture creations for public appearances, is not interested in any top-down conversations with only a monied elite.

“We hope to create a community of creativity and inspiration, regardless of socio-economic
background,” she wrote. “We will spotlight the people who play a part in each creation. We will bring together a diverse team, including apprenticeships for refugees and other talented, under-appreciated groups, with positions of dignity based on skill. And as we work with global artisans and creators, we hope to help share the richness of their cultural heritage and support the development of their own businesses.”

Jolie suggested her business idea has been percolating for some time.

“Fashion is an art I’ve had the opportunity to play with over the years. I’ve designed clothes, and learned about shapes with many of the best tailors,” she wrote. “Designers often sketch or approve designs, but it is the tailors who make the difference and who I truly love creating with. And yet, these makers rarely receive the credit and respect they deserve.

“I am building a place for creative people to collaborate with a skilled and diverse family of expert tailors, pattern makers and artisans from around the world.”

A filmmaker, humanitarian and activist, Jolie frequently wears Versace for red carpet appearances, but has also donned looks from Ralph & Russo, Ralph Lauren, Elie Saab and Valentino over the years. She has also appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, St. John and Guerlain.

