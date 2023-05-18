×
Anna Dello Russo Links Up With Seven For All Mankind on Exclusive Collection

The Italian fashion guru spent a year putting her stamp on a seven-piece collection that evokes the '90s.

Seven For All Mankind by Anna Dello Russo
A look from the capsule collection designed by Anna Dello Russo. Courtesy: Seven For All Mankind

Italian fashion guru Anna Dello Russo likes to see contradiction in her clothing. Think dark and light, glamorous with ordinary.

That’s the design element she used for her recent collaboration with Seven For All Mankind, which launches on Friday. The fashion editor, celebrity and author mixed Swarovski crystals with denim for a seven-piece capsule that includes a shirt, shorts, a jumpsuit, jeans, a body-con dress, a cropped denim jacket, and a cropped tank. It is called Seven For All Mankind by Anna Dello Russo.

For a sexy look, she reached back to the ’90s when silhouettes were tighter, the antithesis of today’s oversize clothing. “I set out with the idea to make the collection related to body consciousness. All the pieces and items on the jeans and pants are very sculpted, lifted, tight to the body,” she said in a phone interview. “Second, I put denim next to glamour. In this case, I put crystals on the fabric to make it more glamorous. It is a contradiction.”

Seven For All Mankind by Anna Dello Russo.

The body-con dress has cutout circles surrounded by Swarovski crystals. The denim shirt’s front pockets are topped with crystals; the very abbreviated shorts have crystals adorning the pockets, and the denim jacket has cutout circles studded with crystals. Denim pants, with bootcut shapes, also have cutout circles surrounded by crystals. The photo campaign features supermodel Stella Maxwell with Dello Russo serving as the creative director and stylist.

Retail prices for the pre-fall 2023 collection range from $298 to $898. Bloomingdale’s and Harrods will be carrying the collection as well as select stores and online.

This is not the fashion expert’s first collaboration. She has worked on capsules with other brands including Yoox, Los Angeles streetwear brand RtA, Swedish retailer H&M, Atelier Swarovski, and recently, Max&Co.

Dello Russo said she was approached by Seven For All Mankind one year ago to work on the project. “My collaboration came after I exited Vogue Japan [as fashion editor at large]. That made me more free to do different experiences and collaborations,” she said.

Dello Russo also worked for 12 years as the fashion editor at Vogue Italia. In 2018, she released a fashion tome called “AdR: Beyond Fashion,” encompassing 10 mini books, which included photos of clothes she auctioned off at Christie’s for charity, a pop-up children’s style book and one section done in the style of a magazine.

