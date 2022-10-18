×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 18, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Teams With Thebe Magugu for Charity Project

Business

British Brands, Retailers ‘Disappointed’ by Tax-free Shopping Reversal

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Brilliant Breakfast and The Prince’s Trust

Ducas has ties within the creative industry to the British royal family.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (C) poses with Founder of the 'Brilliant Breakfast' Annoushka Ducas (L), Najla Almutairi aged 27 (2nd L), Lauren Mann aged 24 (3rd L), Ellie Taylor aged 22 (3rd R), Corrina Sheppard aged 28 (2nd R) and Director of Fundraising at The Prince's Trust, Frances Milner (R), ahead of the charity's 'Brilliant Breakfast' campaign at Clarence House on September 03, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Camilla, Queen Consort, then Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall with Annoushka Ducas at The Brilliant Breakfast in 2021. Getty Images

LONDON British jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas, who launched Links of London in 1990 and sold the company in 2006, launched her eponymous label to focus on selling high-end jewelry to her friends and those within her inner circles. 

Ducas’ has ties within the creative industry to the British royal family, and a few years back, became a patron of Women Supporting Women, an arm of King Charles’ charity The Prince’s Trust. The program was set up to help young women who face disadvantage and adversity.

In October 2020, she launched The Brilliant Breakfast initiative with The Prince’s Trust.

Related Galleries

“The idea is that everyone has breakfast, so it’s totally inclusive and DIY — people can get together for breakfast after dropping the kids off, or at the meeting table at work,” she said, explaining that the aim is to get everyone to donate what they can on any scale.

Whether it’s 10 pounds for tea and toast or a full-on seated number for 200 pounds. She wanted it to be “completely nonthreatening.”

The program is on target to reach 1 million pounds for this year’s breakfast, which took place between Oct. 11 and Sunday. Ambassadors include Trinny Woodall, Holly Willoughby, Leah Wood, Melissa Hemsley and Carol Vorderman.

“I personally hosted a couple of different breakfasts: a small team breakfast at the office with my team at Annoushka Jewellery, something with my friends at our local pub in Sussex and another with a group of inspirational women at The Ham Yard Hotel,” she said.

Ducas’ first breakfast took place during the pandemic and she resorted to hosting it digitally, where she raised 350,000 pounds.

BICESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Annoushka Ducas participates 'What Does It Take To Be A Female Entrepreneur?' at Bicester Village on October 15, 2020 in Bicester, England. 'The Brilliant Breakfast' is a nationwide event, in association with the Prince's Trust's Women Supporting Women initiative, which invites women from all over the country to get together for breakfast & raise funds that will help nurture, inspire & empower women to build their own futures through employment, education, training or by starting their own business. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bicester Village)
Jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bic

“Without question, the most rewarding part of fundraising is hearing firsthand from the young women at The Prince’s Trust and how their lives have changed for the better due to the money we have raised,” she said, adding that in two years, they have raised 1.7 million pounds and helped 800 young women.

“It means we now have our new monarch at the helm of The Prince’s Trust. Rather fortuitously I had the pleasure of meeting him just a few weeks before his succession at a Prince’s Trust event and he was absolutely delightful and incredibly inspiring,” said Ducas about what King Charles’s succession means for the charity program.

“The Trust is something clearly very close to his heart and now a huge part of his legacy. To think he started the Trust with just 7,400 pounds, which was his severance pay from the Navy and nearly 50 years on he has helped over 1 million people is phenomenal,” she added.

Last year, Camilla, Queen Consort, then the Duchess of Cornwall, hosted a tea at her residence, Clarence House with four young women who had been helped by The Prince’s Trust — Ducas calls it her favorite memory from The Brilliant Breakfast.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Hot Summer Bags

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Annoushka on Target to Raise 1 Million Pounds With The Prince’s Trust

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad